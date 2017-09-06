LIFE Development, September 2017: Vantage Seventh and Grant Street, Seventh Avenue and Sherman Street, Retail Update on 1310 Pearl Street

Every month, LIFE will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email Stacey McDole at capitolhill303@gmail.com. She’ll do the investigation for you and report back.

Vantage Seventh and Grant Street—670 Grant St.

The Dinerstein Companies has acquired the half block between Sixth and Seventh avenues along Grant for a new eight story, 175-unit apartment complex, complete with street-access retail units.

“We are very excited about the Seventh & Grant location, being next to Trader Joe’s and great walkability to amenities and outdoor activities for our residents,” says Josh Vasbinder, West Coast partner of The Dinerstein Companies.

× Expand 1709 Development The half block between Sixth and Seventh Avenues at Grant Street is soon to be the site of a 175-unit apartment complex. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

Approximately 4,200 square feet of first floor retail space will draw more foot traffic to the area. There are no early takers yet interested in the space, but Vasbinder says it is designed to accommodate potential restaurants.

Dinerstein Group, headquartered in Houston with a satellite office in Solana Beach, California, decided to develop in the Denver area.

“We are hoping to continue our commitment of delivering high-quality, sustainable, urban “in-fill” apartments to the Denver market.”

John Riecke, CHUN treasurer and delegate of CHUN Neighborhood 4 AKA West Capitol Hill worries that the design of the building poses a threat to pedestrians like the 12th Avenue and Grant Street development. The entrance to the building is in the middle of the structure, which forces pedestrians and auto traffic to juggle the right-of-way.

“I hope that the City will consider re-designing back into a commercial and residential main street, with the Mayor’s professed commitments to Vision Zero [a program Denver adopted from other cities to significantly lower traffic-related incidents] and multi-modal transportation,” Riecke says, of the looming Grant Street multi-modal issues.

Several buildings remained fenced-off and vacant for quite a while until they were demolished a few months ago. Construction has officially begun and the project is slated to be finished sometime second quarter 2019.

For more information on The Dinerstein Companies, visit dinersteincos.com.

Seventh Avenue and Sherman Street Retail

What was once a valet parking lot for a neighboring restaurant has become the newest addition to a row of retail/restaurant spaces on Seventh Avenue at Sherman Street. The property is being developed by Elevation Development Group, and designed by Galloway. Mural artists Pedro Barrios and Jaime Molina were commissioned to design and execute artwork to tie the building into the eclectic Governor’s Park community.

“We were really pleased at the overall design of the property,” says Brent Farber, principal of Elevation Development Group of the 4,200 square-foot building. “The single-story building is conducive to inviting pedestrian traffic to the area, which is crucial to the success of the area.”

Elevation is also responsible for the MOTO Apartments one block north at Eighth Avenue and Sherman Streets, again catering to the pedestrian traffic by housing Black Eye Coffee and Proper in its first-floor retail space.

One business already slated to occupy a 1600 square-foot bay on Seventh Avenue is Taco Tequila Whiskey. The restaurant has two other locations in City Park and the Highlands, plus a recently opened location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We are very excited to open our third Denver location in the Governor’s Park area. The feedback from the community is overwhelmingly supportive,” says Angella Jimenez, of KTM Restaurant Group.

This location of Taco Tequila Whiskey will have the same menu as the other two locations, but the atmosphere will be guided by the “vibe of the area and will mold into its own personality,” says Jimenez.

Unfortunately, this location will not have a patio, but with a January/February 2018 opening, the patio will not be missed. And even though Farber says the building will be ready sometime in September, the restaurant will take its time to properly hire and train the right staff.

Two more tenants are still sought for the remaining bays.

For more information on Elevation Development Group, visit elevation.net. For information regarding Taco Tequila Whiskey, visit ktmrestaurantgroup.com or one of the Denver locations, or Scottsdale, if you find yourself in Arizona.

Update on 1310 Pearl St.—Bang Up To The Elephant!

Last week, a reader asked what was happening at the blue building on 13th and Pearl Streets. Although this project was covered in a column a few months ago, it’s worth a revisit.

Construction is a tricky beast and its timelines are not spared by anyone. Kevin Delk, the restaurateur turning the building into his next raved-about endeavor, says delays are inevitable, but construction is going as smooth as possible. He hopes to open the doors to the Capitol Hill community late September. Delk’s official concept is still under wraps.

Next month’s column will be all about Colfax Avenue, from the Capitol Building making stops down to Josephine with an update on the Carla Madison Recreation Center.