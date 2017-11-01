Local Development, November 2017: 2260 E. Colfax, Jux Apartments, Updates on Carla Madison Rec Center & Ogden Flats

Every month, LIFE will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email Stacey McDole at capitolhill303@gmail.com. She’ll do the investigation for you and report back.

As the Denver landscape continues to change and new residents clamor for housing, historic buildings are narrowly escaping the wrecking ball. This month is about developers who see the beauty in Denver’s historic buildings and strive to preserve our city’s rich cultural history.

2260 E. Colfax Ave.

It’s not every day a developer sees a building for what it once was. Sometimes those buildings do require too much retrofitting and renovation to make them viable again. But, sometimes a developer swoons at the charm hidden under decades of Denver dust.

Charles H. Woolley II is one of those developers. He is the founding principal and president of St. Charles Town Company, who develops, preserves, renovates and manages some of Denver’s most iconic historical buildings. In his portfolio, Woolley and his team have resurrected buildings such as the Wazee Supper Club, the Emerson School and the Wynkoop Brewing Company.

× Expand Former Abend Gallery The former Abend Gallery is slated to be developed by noted preservationist firm St. Charles Town Company. The building will be subdivided into suites for local retailers. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

His newest venture, 2260 E. Colfax Avenue, named the Savageau Building and former Abend Gallery, is currently under renovation. The Mediterranean Revival building was built in 1930 and dons a Moorish design with colorful glazed tiles, cusp arches and a tiled roof. “This is a building I have admired for all my years in Denver,” says Woolley.

“The building will be subdivided into eight small suites for locally-owned retail tenants, and inspire the community to walk, bike or drive to shop at this lively and attractive busy corner,” says Woolley. “The project will be active day and night [with coffee shops and restaurants].”

Woolley hopes to attract every demographic. “As a preservationist, I hope our vision will breathe new and long life into the building,” he says. “We are restoring the exterior and will highlight the beautiful glazed tiles and old storefronts. The building is a true architectural gem in a great neighborhood.”

For more information about this project, and the dozens in St. Charles Town’s portfolio, visit stcharlestown.com.

Jux Apartments, 821 Corona St.

In late 2014, Stacy Cason and her business partner Otto Petty, both principals of Endurance Real Estate Partners, bought the 1919 building next to Corona Laundromat. Most recently, the building housed an antiques store, and at one point, a Chevron garage. During renovation of the exterior, a hand-painted Chevron sign was discovered above the building’s front door.

“We didn’t want to build another Lego-type complex,” says Cason. “We wanted something that preserved the building while bringing in more modern materials.”

Jux is short for juxtaposition, new contrasting the old, but the design works; century-old wood and brick on contemporary metal. Even the horizontal of the old Chevron sign opposes the new vertical Jux sign. The Jux logo incorporates the arches of the original building. “We reused as much of the original building as possible,” Cason continues. “Myself and a few day laborers pulled up as much of the second-floor wood planking as possible. Then used the wood as an artistic accent wall in the lobby.”

The complex houses 30-units; studio, one, and two-bedroom units are available. Of the 30-units, 10 have been successfully rented out, eight of which have moved into their new homes. Homes range from 502 square foot studios to 979 square foot two-bedrooms. Prices range from $1,325-$2,325. Each apartment is nicely finished with premium hardwoods, in-unit stack washer/dryers and upgraded fixtures.

For more information, visit juxdenver.com or call 720-545-3294. Endurance Real Estate Partners manages the property.

Update on the Carla Madison Recreational Center

Construction of the wellness center is on schedule; it will open mid-December, according to Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski. The city in the process of identifying a date that will coincide with the Mayor’s schedule to plan opening ceremonies.

For more information, including a historical timeline and construction updates, visit the Denver Parks and Rec’s website at denvergov.org.

Update on Ogden Flats

Construction is entering final stages at Ogden Flats on the corner of 13th Avenue and Ogden Street. What used to be an in-use garage, Ogden Flats breathes new life into an old building. The five-story, 30-unit upscale complex will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes priced from $384,000-$1,150,000. Residents will take possession in December. Half of the 30 units are under contract.