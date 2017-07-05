Local spa, global reach: Jalan Spa empowers female entrepreneurs

Amid the urban bustle of Uptown, Jalan Facial Spa is an oasis of serenity. Jalan (pronounced Je-LON) means “journey” in Malay, an appropriate name considering how far C.K. Low and Kim Liu have traveled from their Asian roots to establish the business at 801 E. 17th Ave. The venture is an attempt to see if a business model that has been very successful in Malaysia can gain a foothold in the U.S.

Liu previously operated a facial salon tucked in a beauty salon—roughly 200-square feet—for about 10 months in Kuala Lumpur. In 1994, she sought a small loan, where she met Low, who arranged it for her. Within three years, Liu, 51, had three spas in the city. That year, she and Low were married, and Low, 52, left the bank to join her in business.

Their company, Skin Essentials (Malaysia) Private Limited owns and operates 29 spas in Malaysia, including two dozen in Kuala Lumpur. Another 32 spas are franchised throughout Malaysia, but Liu said franchising ceased about 10 years ago. Low said annual sales are about $15 million.

“In Asia, facial is very, very common,” Low said. “In the West, is not as common. We think there is a demand, but this demand has not been tapped.”

Jalan, the couple’s first venture in the U.S., grew out of their visit to Aspen in 2012 for the Global Spa and Wellness Summit where Low gave a presentation.

There they met Cheri Young, an associate professor at the Knoebel School of Hospitality Management at DU. Young attended the event with three students, who won a competition to design the spa of the future.

After the summit, Low and Liu decided to travel around Colorado and liked it so much they bought a second house in Highlands Ranch in 2013.

“In the initial stage, it was just bringing the boys here to study,” Low said, referring to their four sons, who are ages 9-19. “It was not about business. As we looked around, we went to day spas.”

The couple sensed an opportunity for a spa specializing in facials, particularly one at an affordable price.

“In Malaysia, we brought something that was on the high-end market,” Low said, “and we bring it down and make it available to the general public.”

Low and Liu began meeting with Denver spa consultant Richard Dusseau and ended up leasing a former law office as the future site of Jalan. In the spring of 2016, Dusseau asked Young if she had any interest in being their spa director.

“I don’t know how to be a spa director, I’m a professor,” Young told him. “But he asked if I at least wanted to meet with Kim and C.K. and talk to them and somehow be involved.”

Young wasn’t sure but flew to Malaysia in May 2016 to see the HerbaLine spas and became convinced the concept could work in the US.

In addition to the concept and Liu’s eye for design, Young was extremely impressed with how the couple treated its employees, primarily women lacking an education and social status. Low said the company employs about 250 people in its Malaysian facilities and 60-70 of them have become supervisors and have worked for the company for more than two years.

They have demonstrated the proper character and commitment to be given an opportunity to become a partner in the particular branch where they are working. “When an employee is invited in as a partner, the ownership percentage is calculated at the branch’s original cost, not its appreciated value,” Low said.

“By enriching them, by empowering them, that’s something very satisfying to us. It’s beyond money.”

Young, whose title is Managing Partner, said she has not invested in Jalan and is not being paid by Low and Liu, despite their willingness to do so.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable charging them,” Young said. “I’d rather prove myself and trust Kim and C.K. If they’re happy with what I’ve done, we’ll be great partners for the rest of our lives.”

Low said he and his wife have the experience and know how to run their business but needed someone like Young because “there’s a lot of things we do not know. The culture, the labor requirements and a lot of habits are very different. So, we need a local here.”

When they sought a spa director, Young advertised on LinkedIn for an assistant spa director. She hired Andrea Soonthornswad, who had 10 years of experience in the hotel spa industry, most recently as the assistant spa director at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa in Boulder.

After a complete renovation of the former law office that Young said “went down to the studs” and cost about $450,000, Jalan opened in early December. “Jalan’s sales were around $20,000 in May, quite normal,” according to Young.

“What we are more concerned with at this stage is the number of customers, not the sales figure,” Low said. “We are confident this concept will work. But it just [takes] time, because we are brand new.”

Soonthornswad said the customer count has gone up steadily from 56 in December to 144 in May.

Jalan has eight rooms for facials, which is the primary business, two for massages and also offers reflexology.

The quick cleanse is a 30-minute facial for $35, a popular treatment that includes what Jalan calls “the journey.” Guests receive a welcoming cup of lemongrass ginger tea, followed by a foot bath, lavender aromatherapy to help relax and the facial. Then comes lemongrass aromatherapy designed to refresh and a cup of red date tea in the meditation garden where there are noise-canceling headphones and guided meditation. Guests can stay as long as they desire.

“We’re going to train the American public,” Young said. “It’s like what Massage Envy did for massage. Ten years ago, the common person didn’t get a massage. What Massage Envy has done for massage, we hope Jalan will do for facials.”