LIFE School Scoop, April 2017: Nearing the end

People say that April showers bring May flowers. Although Denver has been short of rain this year, one thing is certain. April brings students closer to the end of the school year. Testing is over. Finals are coming, as are ceremonies to honor completion of years in school and movement on to the next level. There will be much to celebrate as the school year comes to a close.

Bromwell Elementary, 2500 E. 4th Ave., will hold its annual auction on Friday, April 7 from 6:30-9:00p.m. at the Halcyon Hotel. This is a major fundraising event for Bromwell. To learn more or purchase tickets, go to runningwalkers@gmail.com.

The Second Annual Congress Park Earth Day Festival will be celebrated Saturday, April 22 from 1:00-5:00p.m at Capitol Heights Faith Communities, 1100 Fillmore St., with music, food, art, games and prizes. Donate an eco-friendly prize or become a sponsor. This free event is open to the public. Volunteer opportunities are available for people of all ages. For more information, go to congressparkneighbors.org/earth-day.

Dora Moore K-8, 846 Corona St., students are working to prepare for the upcoming DPS Shakespeare Festival, the largest student-centered Shakespeare event in the country. On Friday, April 28, students from across DPS will meet downtown and join a massive parade to the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where students will perform short skits from various works of William Shakespeare. DPS is celebrating the 33rd year of this fantastic annual event!

On Feb. 17, the Morey Middle, 840 E. 14th Ave., Mustang Boys’ Basketball team completed an undefeated season when they beat Slavens to claim the district-wide, middle school championship.

Morey is utilizing data and community feedback to develop an innovation plan focused on personalized learning, community involvement and social justice. On March 23, Morey hosted a Community Review on its Innovation Plan and an opportunity to speak with Board member, Mike Johnson.

Morey is hosting their annual Spring Market: flea market, yard sale, plant sale, food trucks and live music on Saturday, May 13, 9:00a.m.-3:00p.m. If you would like to participate by hosting your own yard sale, or as a business owner with a local vendor spot, contact Rebecca Mason at (303) 229-3801 or friendsofMorey@gmail.com. If you’d like to support the school, but can’t rent a table, please consider making a tax deductible donation. There will be a Wall of Support, acknowledging donors at the market.

Teller Elementary, 1150 Garfield St., will hold the Tellerpalooza at the Bluebird Theater on Saturday, May 27. Teller is still securing the band line up, but Tiger Voices and the Teller Bands will be performing on stage. This is a fun-filled, family event that raises money for the school. Go to tellerpalooza.com for updated information regarding the event and for ticket sales.

On Tuesday, April 4 at 5:30p.m., Teller will present its third annual 4th Grade Animation Night. On Thursday, April 27 at 4:30p.m., there will be a pizza fundraiser before Teller presents The Tempest at 5:30p.m. Price is to be determined.

Teller Backpack Friends continues to provide food every weekend for 36 families, who might otherwise go hungry. Check out “Teller Backpack Friends” on Facebook to learn more about donating funds, food or your time and effort.

The Teller Fundraising Committee needs parents and members of the Congress Park Community to help the school raise money by collecting BoxTops for Education. Look for a mailbox outside the school where people can drop off their box tops.

East High, 1600 City Park Esplanade, has several events coming up in April. On Thursday, April 13 from 5:00-7:00p.m., East will be hosting “Empty Bowls,” where for $15 individuals will get a meal and a bowl made by East students. Proceeds from this event will go to the Foodbank of the Rockies and the EHS Angel Pack Program. This event is sponsored by the National Art Honor Society/Design Studio and contributing businesses.

The East Choir 2017 POP Show is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14 at 7:00p.m. and on Saturday, April 15 at 5:00p.m. in the East Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and are available at the door or online at eastchoir.seatyourself.biz.

On Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7:00p.m., the East Dance Company presents “It Makes Us Human” in the auditorium. This annual spring showcase will premiere We Are the People, Dream Dance and Original Concept Pieces, featuring the Intermediate and Advanced Dance Companies under the direction of Axe. Tickets are $7 for students from any school and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling 720-423-8468 or go to facebook.com/easthighschooldancecompany.