Bañuelos runs for school board with perspective of a former teacher

Until last October, Julie Bañuelos was a Denver Public School (DPS) teacher. As teachers and students start a new school year, Bañuelos is running for DPS Board of Education, at-large.

Bañuelos grew up in Curtis Park with three sisters. Her sister Paula also became a DPS teacher. After 15 years of teaching and acting as a teacher's union leader, Bañuelos told me she left, frustrated and disheartened. After leaving the classroom, she became a Family Service Worker for Catholic Charities, but felt like she had abandoned her teacher friends and students. During a conversation with Denver Green Party co-chair Andrea Mérida Cuéllar, a former DPS Board member, the suggestion of Bañuelos running for the board was made.

Julie Bañuelos in the Juneteenth Parade, June 17, 2017, at 26th and Welton streets. Photo by Brother Jeff Fard.

"I haven't seen a Denver teacher run for school board, and I think it has to happen, because I'm the one that knows what's going on," Bañuelos said, explaining what motivated her to run. Of the current board, she said, "They're betraying the democratic system of what we know as public education."

Bañuelos outlined her platform in terms of students, families and teachers. "I value students and putting them first,” she said. “I think that, often with campaigns, you see names of the candidate and then it says, ‘for kids.’ I find that those folks haven't produced the results that we've needed."

Bañuelos emphasized the need for all students to be able to access a comprehensive curriculum and a restorative justice program, "where children are provided an opportunity to develop language on how to resolve conflict. I think that has long-term effects. In that, we produce children who are knowledgeable in that area, and they become adults who are able to resolve problems."

"This choice benefits the ones that are well-off, it doesn't benefit the ones that are struggling," Bañuelos said, when speaking on the narrative of school choice projected on families.

Bañuelos described the final aspect of her platform as, "definitely defending experienced and certified teachers." She noted how the teacher's union contract was weakened by Senate Bill SB10-191, which did away with mutual consent. With privatization, Teach For America graduates of a six-week program are pushing out long-time, qualified teachers who are more expensive, Bañuelos lamented. "For some reason, the belief with education reform is that teachers are dispensable, and they can be replaced."

"Right now, we have a board that's 7-0, it’s unanimous on everything the superintendent has outlined on the Denver 2020 plan. So, my hope is that we can make a significant u-turn of what public education looks like here in Denver. Now that people are so unhappy with Betsy DeVos, hopefully we can have people paying more attention to local races like school board. If people are critical thinkers, they're going to also see that there's not much difference between DeVos and the 7-0 board that sits at the helm of DPS. Hopefully we can get more people, even people like myself who never thought of themselves as political figures in that sense, right? [People who will] take action instead of just being spectators—and not getting involved—reading the surface of a newspaper,” Bañuelos said in conclusion.

