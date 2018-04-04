East High School students and staff help DPS reduce its environmental impact

Solar panels on the roof of the East High School gym are part of the view from Sean McCarthy’s classroom. McCarthy, a special education teacher, says that he first noticed the city’s purple recycling bins at another Denver Public Schools (DPS) school in North Denver a couple years ago. The panels and the bins inspired McCarthy and others to start a recycling program at East. McCarthy was able to get his hands on a few recycling bins and place them strategically around the school. Soon after, McCarthy recognized an opportunity to get his students involved and started what he calls his “Green Team” (not related to the DPS Department of Sustainability program).

McCarthy chuckles when pointing out that it seemed a lot of people in the building didn’t really know how to recycle when the program first started. He and his class set out to educate East by creating a humorous promo video where students identify recyclable items and demonstrate putting them in a proper receptacle. The video was a hit and now McCarthy’s “Green Team” of three to five students make rounds every Thursday to pick up recycling bins from each classroom.

× Expand East High School Solar Panels Rows of solar panels line the roof of East High School's Gymnasium. Courtesy photo.

The recycling program also creates educational opportunities in McCarthy’s classroom. In addition to lessons around recycling, students can engage in a hands-on, cause-and-effect scenario each week. But the thing McCarthy is proudest of is observing his students gaining relevant work skills and taking pride in how their commitment to the recycling program benefits the community.

Zooming out to a district view, the DPS Department of Sustainability was established in 2009 has steadily reduced district waste and resource usage. DPS statistics show that between 2014 and 2017, the amount of material recycled increased from 1283 to 1530 tons. The numbers for composting over the same time almost doubled, increasing from 165 tons in 2014 to 271 tons last year. Since 2009, student enrollment has increased 23 percent along with a 15 percent increase of building square footage, yet total energy use (gas and electricity) in the district has decreased nine percent.

Department of Sustainability Director Jim Faes is proud that the green initiatives DPS has undertaken have helped the district use less while growing larger. All DPS schools have access to recycling services through the City of Denver’s recycling service. Faes says that in 2009, just “three to five schools had composting,” but those numbers have been increasing as the city rolls out its composting program.

DPS also sponsors educational programs that give students the opportunity to learn about sustainable practices. The grant-funded Garden of Youth program hires special needs students to manage DPS gardens during the summer. Students learn about growing food and selling crops at farmers markets. DPS Green Team students audit lighting in DPS buildings. They determine if bulbs should be upgraded to new high efficiency LED lights and make the change if necessary.

A DPS program called “How Your Building Works” gets members of the Department of Sustainability into classrooms to teach students about the various aspects of building construction and operation. The program is tailored to all age levels and uses the building as a teaching tool to illustrate topics such as the efficiency of building materials to how a boiler works.

While the DPS Department of Sustainability is developing programs and finding ways to reduce waste and energy use, Faes acknowledges that there is some work to be done in extending them out to the schools.

“My goal is to have at least 20 percent of our schools composting in the next year,” said Faes, “but I am going to have to get some help from the city and internally,” he says.