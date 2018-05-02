LIFE School News, May 2018: Home purchasing options for teachers have Landed

While teachers in several states stage protests to demand higher pay and increased school funding, teachers at Denver Public Schools (DPS) may soon be getting some relief when it comes to purchasing a home in the costly Denver market.

DPS recently announced it is teaming up with Landed, a San Francisco based company that assists essential professionals, such as teachers, to purchase a home. The Zoma Foundation, co-founded by Ben and Lucy Ana Walton, is also part of the new partnership.

DPS welcomes Landed DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg (center) welcomed a new partnershipwith Landed, a San Francisco based company that assists teachers with home buying. Courtesy photo.

The collaboration will create a down payment assistance program available to all DPS teachers. Landed partners with the buyer to lend half of the down payment for the home.

“We are excited to be the first district outside of California to welcome Landed,” Superintendent Tom Boasberg said. “Given that state funding in Colorado has fallen so far behind our rapid increase in the cost of living, it is essential that we do everything to help our educators meet their housing needs, while continuing to advocate for greater state funding for education.”

The Native American Student Alliance Club at Denver Center for International Studies (DCIS) (574 W. Sixth Ave.) will host a powwow on May 11. The social gathering, for sharing culture and dance, will be held at the DCIS courtyard from 2:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. The powwow gives Native American students an opportunity to share their culture and dance with staff, students, families and the community.

The Denver Language School (DLS) (451 Newport St.) will celebrate its fourth annual Fiesta Hispanica Friday, May 4, from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. With a rich tapestry of cultures among staff and students, the DLS celebration is designed to honor Spanish-language students and staff.

Miguel Crandal, an eighth-grade student at Denver School of the Arts (DSA) (7111 Montview Blvd.), created a dance convention that was performed on March 31 to raise funds for Orange Ribbons for Jaime, a foundation set up to honor the memory of Jaime Guttenberg. Guttenberg was a dancer from Parkland, Fla., who was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. Crandal joined dancers and choreographers who came from around Colorado to both support Jaime’s foundation and unite the dance community.

“Leave Them Wanting More,” a short documentary that follows the DSA Jazz Workshop Orchestra on its trip to New York is showing on Rocky Mountain PBS. The 30-minute film documents the students’ experiences as they compete in the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival at Lincoln Center.

The East High School (1600 City Park Esplanade) robotics team was ranked a Top 100 team in the world from a pool of 7,300 teams. The team finished third at the 2018 Colorado Regional FIRST Robotics Competition and was also awarded both the Engineering and Imagery awards for the fifth time.

The East High School Native American club, in addition to Native American clubs and alliances from several other DPS schools, is hosting the second annual Dance to Your Future Powwow, College Fair and Community Feed on Saturday, May 5. The event will be held at the Tall Bull Memorial Grounds in Lone Tree from 11:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.

The seventh annual East Arts Walk is set for Thursday, May 10, from 5:30p.m. to 8:00p.m. The event celebrates student visual and performing arts in eight different venues along Colfax Avenue. For more information on the walk route, venues and performance times, visit eastart.weebly.com.

Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12, East High School will host the final rounds of the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC). With over 900 competitors from 146 schools and 40-plus states, NIETOC is one of the largest competitive speech events in the nation. The event starts at 3:30p.m. in the East Auditorium.

The East High School 2018-2019 graduation will be held Wednesday, May 23, at 3:00p.m. at the Denver Coliseum.

The Denver Green School (DGS) (6700 E. Virginia Ave.) will host the Dragon Fun Run on Thursday, May 3. This year’s fundraising fun run is inspired by Colorado’s 14ers and will include a “Tough Mudder” style obstacle course. For more information on how to donate, visit denvergreenschool.org.

George Washington High School (GW) (655 S. Monaco Parkway) ninth-grade AVID students competed in the annual Optimist Club speech competition in April. Students wrote and presented speeches and the top eight were selected to represent GW in the local Optimist Club competition. Jose Avalos-Berrospe and Adrian Paris finished first and second, respectively, which qualified both students for the regional competition.

