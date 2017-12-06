LIFE School Scoop, December 2017: Teacher shortage looms large...

Colorado, like much of the country, is reeling from a teacher shortage that many experts agree is a symptom of low salaries. Colorado ranks last in the nation for providing teachers a competitive wage compared to other professions with similar educations, according to Great Education Colorado. While Denver, compared with rural areas in the state, has struggled less to staff classrooms, the increasing cost of living in the Metro area and proposed federal tax reforms which detrimentally affect the middle class may soon upset that trend. Nevertheless, Colorado teachers charge forward in an environment that has become increasingly hostile toward educators, guiding students in their quest to build an invaluably diverse foundation of knowledge and experience that will serve students throughout their lives.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) pays $11.1 million for former Samsonite headquarters

While DPS considers turning the Rosedale school building into living space for teachers, citing stable student enrollment in that South Denver neighborhood, the district recently spent $11.1 million dollars to purchase a new facility, the former Samsonite headquarters at 11200 E. 45th Ave., to support growing enrollment in Far Northeast Denver.

× Expand Former WM Gilpin Montessori The building which housed WM Gilpin Montessori until May 2017 could become the new home for Denver Language School's middle school. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

Samsonite was established in 1910 as the Shwayder Trunk Manufacturing Company by Colorado native and traveling salesman, Jesse Shwayder. His first product, a suitcase which boasted durability, was named for Samson, the biblical strongman. The company officially became Samsonite in 1966 and vacated its Denver headquarters in 2001, finding a new home in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

DPS has leased the building since 2012 where it currently houses High Tech Early College. The district purchased the building using bond funds, citing the 113,000-square foot building and 13-acre site will hold “around 800 students.”

DPS’ denial of charter school application gets Colorado Board of Education support

Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) appealed to the state board of education after the Denver Board of Education denied their charter application earlier in 2017. The appeal argued the DPS process for authorizing charters to be overly rigorous and biased claiming the district only approves schools that have a track record with the district. DPS Deputy General Counsel Molly Ferrer argued the SLAM application “fails to describe how SLAM intends to meet the needs of the students it intends to serve.” SLAM previously withdrew a 2016 application after DPS district staff pointed out deficiencies with the application.

DCIS (574 W. Sixth Ave.) is kicking off its Second Annual Coffee Fundraiser in collaboration with Pablo’s Coffee who will be creating a special DCIS Holiday Blend. Go to the DCIS website for more information and to find the order form. Deadline to place orders is Monday, Dec. 11.

Denver Language School (DLS) (451 Newport St.) is proposing to move DLS Middle School to 2429 California St., former home to Gilpin Montessori, which was closed by DPS in 2017 amid community outcry (see denvermetromedia.com/Life/education/dpsclosesgilpin). The DLS Board of Directors’ Facilities Committee held a community meeting Nov. 13 to discuss buildout plans. The application process is competitive and final selection for the 2018-19 school year will likely be announced before students break for the holidays at the end of this month.

Denver School of the Arts (7111 Montview Blvd.) junior, Olivia Ragan, was designated winner of the Elan Magazine 2017 writing contest for her poem, "I don’t know how all this works, all I know is that." Elan, an international literary magazine for students, published Ms. Ragan’s poem in volume 31, issue 3.

The East High School (1600 City Park Esplanade) Choir Winter Concert is Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Central Presbyterian Church, 1600 Sherman St. at 7:00p.m. Student tickets are $8 while adult tickets are $10. For more information, visit eastchoir.com.

An open house for parents and eighth grade students will be held in the East Auditorium Thursday, Dec. 7 from 9:00a.m. to 10:30a.m.

East Choir will perform at the Denver Botanic Gardens Blossoms of Light on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:00p.m. For more information go to botanicgardens.org.

Sophomores at George Washington (GW) (655 S. Monaco Pkwy.) and their families will have the opportunity to attend two informational meetings about GW’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program. IB is a program for juniors and seniors who are motivated and academically curious. In-person meetings will be held Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9:30a.m.

If you need a reason to exercise, other than self-care, consider supporting The Boys School of Denver (2401 Alcott St.) Saturday, Dec. 9 at Endorphin in Englewood (2738 S. Broadway Blvd.) by registering for the Spin-a-Thon. You can participate in the 45-minute spin class or sponsor a seat for a student. The donation is $50 and runs from 12:00p.m-6:00p.m. For more information, contact elissa.soden@galsdenver.org.

