LIFE School Scoop, January 2018: DPS welcomes all female school board

Following the mayhem of the holidays, students are returning to the classrooms to begin the second half of the school year. 2017 was a year of challenges and growth for Denver Public Schools (DPS). The rescinding of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in October drew sharp criticism from superintendent Tom Boasberg but has led to a renewed relationship with the Mexican Consulate. Denver voters saw a need for change to decision making at DPS and elected two former educators and one current teacher to the Board of Education.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education will be All-Female for the First Time

The DPS Board of Education will be comprised of an all-woman board, a first since the district was established 114 years ago. In addition, voters elected Angela Cobián, who is the youngest member to serve on the seven-member policy making team.

× Expand First Ever All Female DPS Board For the first time ever, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education is comprised of all women. From left to right: Barbara O'Brien, Lisa Flores, Jennifer Bacon, Happy Haynes, Carrie Olson, Angela Cobián and Anne Rowe.Courtesy photo.

Already seated members of the board of Colorado’s largest school district are: President Anne Rowe representing District 1, Lisa Flores representing District 5 and Happy Haynes representing the city at-large. Returning to the board, Barbara O’Brien will continue to represent the city at-large. Joining the already seated board members are: Angela Cobián representing District 2, Carrie A. Olsen representing District 3 and Jennifer Bacon representing District 4.

28-year-old Angela Cobián, is Denver Public Schools’ youngest board member ever. “My goal is to ensure that all of our more than 92,000 children receive the best educational opportunities from start to finish.” Cobián previously taught second and third-grade literacy for English language learners at Cole Arts and Sciences Academy. In 2013, Cobián was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to consult on program development for student-led social change initiatives in Mexico City.

Mexican Consulate and DPS relaunch partnership with Education Kiosk

Consul General of Mexico Berenice Rendón Talavera and DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg officially signed an agreement to relaunch the Educational Orientation Kiosk (known in Spanish as Ventanilla de Orientación Educativa, or VOE) inside the Denver Mexican Consulate. The Mexican government granted $35,000 to DPS to serve the Spanish-speaking community by providing resources to help families navigate the educational systems of Colorado, the United States and Mexico.

Challenge 5280 encourages DPS students to collaborate for social justice

In its fifth year, Challenge 5280 provides an opportunity for students to work in teams to demonstrate creativity, teamwork and ingenuity while strengthening their leadership skills. Students will create solutions to real-world issues, such as food and nutrition, water conservation, behavioral health, race, restorative justice and gentrification.

The DCIS (574 W. Sixth Ave.) Foundation has awarded more than $332,000 to DCIS students for travel and cultural expeditions, including language immersion programs, exchanges, homestays and service learning trips. The idea of the foundation, according to dcisfoundation.org, is to create “a world of opportunity for DCIS students by taking them out into it. Taking their knowledge from the classroom and applying it to real life, they transform into confident, informed and compassionate individuals, enhancing their own self-image and their image of the world.”

For many students, the experiences—which range from adventures in Colorado to Southeast Asia—may be the first time they have left their own neighborhood. “When they get out into the broader world, they absorb what they learn in the classroom more meaningfully.”

Orientation meetings and interviews are a requirement for any student who would like to apply for a scholarship. The orientation dates for students are: Monday, Jan. 15, Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Thursday, Jan. 18.

The alumni of Dora Moore (846 Corona St.) include a number of high-profile names. Former Denver Mayors Quigg Newton and William H. McNichols attended Dora Moore in the early 1920s shortly after first lady Mamie Doud Eisenhower. The actor Douglas Fairbanks Sr., who played Robin Hood in the 1922 movie version, attended Dora Moore long before finding his way to Hollywood. Paul Whiteman gained success and recognition as a big band leader but started his musical career under the shadow of his father who was the supervisor of music for Denver schools in the late 1800s. Comedian and actor Tim Allen, who is known for his role as Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor in the long running TV series Home Improvement attended Dora Moore until moving to Michigan when he was 11.

Oklahoma City University held its first guitar festival and competition on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11, which celebrated all things guitar. The two-day event featured solo and ensemble competitions, performances by international maestros, lectures and masterclasses. Denver School of the Arts (DSA) (7111 Montview Blvd.) sophomore Gwenyth Aggeler was awarded the first prize in the solo guitar competition. As a result, she received a full scholarship to study with Pepe Romero, a legend of classical guitar, at the Romero Guitar Institute in Oklahoma City during the summer of 2018.

The East High School (1600 City Park Esplanade) vocal and visual arts departments will be hosting an evening of performances and art Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 5:30p.m. to 8:00p.m. in the Main Foyer. This event is free and open to the public.

The East High School music program was honored at the Colorado Music Hall of Fame with a special non-performer award for their long history of musical alumni. Artists who attended East High School include: Philip Bailey, Andrew Woolfolk, and Larry Dunn, three long-time members of Earth, Wind & Fire. Bill Frisell, Dianne Reeves, Ron Miles and Jamie Laurie from the Flobots, Reese Roper of Five Iron Frenzy, band leader Paul Whiteman and singer-songwriter Judy Collins, who were both previously inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

The FACES for the Future Coalition and Manuel High School (1700 E. 28th Ave.) have teamed up this year to provide students opportunities to participate in multi-year healthcare internships and leadership development programs. FACES is a program that incorporates a unique approach to encourage young people who are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare or public health. The program aims to transition students into healthcare professions through internships, workshops, academic support, college preparation and wellness support.

Have school news? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.