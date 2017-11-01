LIFE Schools, November 2017: Fall marches on...

The leaves are burning bright reds and yellows as they fall from their summer perch to blanket the ground before winter winds and snow work, like a painter’s brush, to change our landscape. “The boys of summer have gone,” October count is complete and school performance framework (SPF) results, also known as “school report cards,” are being unveiled. Radiators clank and whistle to life in Denver Public Schools (DPS) classrooms, amid the hum of students mulling the products of independent thinking and academic growth.

Two DPS Schools receive Mayor's Diversity and Inclusion Awards

The 2017 Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Awards were awarded to 10 individuals and organizations. “In Denver, we stand firmly for the ideals of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity,” Mayor Michael Hancock announced at the event.

× Expand Students from West Early College and West Leadership Academy Students from West Early College and West Leadership Academy learn how to design video games while earning college credit as part of the DPS shift to offer more career relevant classes. Photo courtesy Denver Public Schools.

The Writing Center at Manual High School, which is the first student-led writing center in the nation, was honored as “a place where students strive to empower each other and work to develop the skills and confidence needed to become powerful agents of social change.”

Place Bridge Academy, where more than 60 languages and over 40 countries are represented, was honored by the Denver Immigrant and Refugee Commission. “Place Bridge Academy students receive an education that supports English-language development and the social/emotional skills necessary to be successful in a diverse American society,” DPS claims.

DPS looks to enhance high school experience

Preparing students for college and career at the high school level has teetered between college or career until the recent combining of the two. “Employment projections show that 74 percent of all Colorado jobs by the year 2020 will require education beyond high school, such as a college degree, trade school, an apprenticeship or military service,” according to DPS. West Early College and West Leadership Academy students recently led a tour of their career-focused classes. In addition to a more hands on approach, the classes, which include video game design, graphic design, and a tech apps class, offer students the opportunity to earn free college credits. Superintendent Tom Boasberg joined the tour and shared that opportunities for students to earn college credit in DPS has increased seven percent compared to just four years ago.

Record number of schools meet or exceed performance expectations

The 2017 SPF—an annual report card for schools—data shows strong academic growth, which is crucial for students’ success in college, career and life.

Holm Elementary, in southeast Denver, achieved the highest overall SPF rating of Distinguished/Blue and also measured highest on the new rating of how well schools are serving all students, called the “Academic Gaps indicator.”

Cesar Chavez Academy, in Northwest Denver, will close at the end of the 2017/2018 school year. DPS cites low performance which did not meet the obligations of their “School Performance Compact.”

For individual DPS school SPF ratings, visit: spf.dpsk12.org/en/2017-spf-ratings.

Join Denver School of the Arts (7111 Montview Blvd.) students, staff and parents Nov. 15, for Uncensored, a High School Open Mic Fundraiser. Things kick off at 7:00p.m. at Black Box Theatre (314 E. 13th Ave.). The event will contain mature content.

East High School (1600 City Park Esplanade) Theater Company presents the Pulitzer Prize winning drama, The Skin of Our Teeth, by Thornton Wilder, Nov. 2-4 at 7:00p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Nov. 4 at 2:00p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and $15 for adults.

Come support the East Instrumental CD project and visiting musician program Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5:30p.m.-9:30p.m. Doors open at 5:00p.m. and tickets will be sold at the door to students for $10; adult tickets will be available for $20.

The East Angellaires Solo Night is Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Ticket prices are $10 at the door and if you would like more information on the East High School Choir, visit: eastchoir.com.

Enjoy the sounds of the East Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo groups at the East Winter Instrumental Concert Wednesday, Nov. 15.

If you don’t get your fill Wednesday night, come back Thursday, Nov. 16 for the Beginning and Intermediate Concert Band, Guitar and Beginning Jazz Ensemble, Instrumental Ensemble and String Orchestra. Both events are free and start at 7:00p.m. in the East Auditorium.

Manuel High School (1700 E. 28th Ave.) alum Alex Burl is among six athletes to be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Burl played defensive back and running back at Colorado A&M, now Colorado State University (CSU), and earned a roster spot with the Chicago Cardinals, becoming the first African American from a Colorado university to play in the NFL. Burl was a three-time NCAA All-American in track and field, becoming the first African American in school history to earn All-American honors. In 1952, Burl placed seventh in the 100 meters at the NCAA Championships and qualified for the Olympic Trials. Burl placed sixth in the 100-yard sprint and fifth in the 220-yard sprint at the 1954 NCAA Championships. No male CSU track and field athlete has earned more All-American honors in sprinting.

Denver Center for International Studies (574 W. 6th Ave.) will host an open house for prospective students Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6:00p.m.-7:30p.m.

As a reminder, PTSA Family Night is Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6–7:30 p.m. in the DCIS Cafeteria. Join staff and faculty for a conversation with Principal Theresa McCorquodale about DCIS’ most recent School Performance Framework (SPF) scores and what they mean. Dinner, simultaneous interpretation and child care provided.

For a little fun, DCIS Drama will present The Phantom Tollbooth Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 16-18, 6:00p.m.–8:00p.m., in the DCIS Auditorium.

Teller Elementary (1150 Garfield St.) is hosting Totally Teller on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 7:00p.m.-11:00p.m. The “radical night” will support Teller, complete with silent and live auctions.

Tickets are available at TotallyTeller.com.

