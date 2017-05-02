LIFE School Scoop, May 2017: school's out for summer!

May flowers are blooming as students head into their last lap of the 2016-2017 school year. Children and staff may reflect on what they learned this year. Hopefully, they all start their summers feeling confident and proud of all that they have accomplished. Seniors are heading off to start college or career programs. Younger children are moving to higher levels as they, too, progress towards colleges and careers. Everyone needs to take a deep breath and pat themselves on the backs for lots of hard work and growth.

DPS has created a Paraprofessional-to-Teacher Pipeline, which builds a bridge to college graduation for paraprofessionals who want to become teachers. This program is funded by Denver voters and community partners and will pay all, or nearly all, of the college expenses for selected participants. The inaugural class of 20 is sponsored by Gary Community Investments.

As Denver continues to grow, many neighborhoods are struggling. DPS is creating the Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative, which establishes a committed group of partners who will work together to address racial and socioeconomic diversity in the schools and will also look at issues in school consolidation in neighborhoods that are losing the highest number of school-aged children.

Denver officials sent a letter to the local Acting Field Office Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requesting ICE agents respect “sensitive locations” when carrying out their duties, especially at or near Denver schools, or in Denver courthouses. The letter was signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock, all members of the Denver City Council, Court Presiding Judge Theresa Spahn, District Attorney Beth McCann, DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg and Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson.

DPS is making efforts to provide high-quality public schools, district-run and charter. Superintendent Tom Boasberg responded to Secretary Betsy DeVos’ criticism, which highlights significant policy differences between the Trump administration and DPS’ focus on high-quality public schools for all kids:

“We respectfully disagree with Secretary DeVos. We do not support private school vouchers. We believe that public dollars should be used for public schools that are open to all kids, whether they are district-run or charter,” Boasberg said. “A core principle in Denver and one of the main reasons we rank number one nationally in school choice is that we ensure equitable systems of enrollment among district-run and charter schools, where all schools play by the same enrollment rules and all schools are subject to the same rigorous accountability system. We do not support choice without accountability.”

Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week will be celebrated in May. Check with your neighborhood schools to see if you can do anything to thank the people who do so much for Denver’s children.

The 6th Annual Arts Walk at East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade, is Thursday, May 11 from 5:30-8:00p.m. The East High School Arts Walk is a free event designed to bring together students and the community in a celebration of visual and performing arts. The event will be held at 11 locations along East Colfax Avenue, including East High School. The evening of the event, a variety of two- and three-dimensional visual art and student performances will be offered at East High School and seven locations along East Colfax. The stops on the East Arts Walk are all free and open to the public. Participating businesses include: AUM Gallery, Bar Max, Brik on York, Tattered Cover, Three Lions, The Goods and Velowood Cyclery. Also, the community will have a chance to tour East High School, including the historic library and Clock Tower museum, from 5:45-7:05p.m.

The East Spring Concert is Tuesday, May 16 from 7:00-9:00p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St. For $8 tickets, go to: search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/webstore.html?d=1&domain=eastchoir.

On Friday, May 19, East is hosting Jazz on the Green from 6:00-8:00p.m. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy performances by the East Angelaires and Jazz Combo. Graduation for East students is Thursday, May 25 at 5:00p.m. at the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St.

Dora Moore K-8, 846 Corona St., was featured on 9News to highlight the partnership that they have with the the Colfax Marathon. To see the clip of Mrs. Barker and Mrs. Wiant, go to: 9news.com/news/education/colfax-marathon-help-denver-charity-schools-/431842204. Dora Moore has an opportunity to raise funds for the school as a charity partner for the marathon. You can sign up to run one of the races, either by yourself, or as part of a team. If you are interested in helping the school by raising funds, donating money or volunteering, you can do so by going to: give.everydayhero.com/us/dora-moore-e-8-school.

Morey Middle School, 840 East 14th Ave., will host its Spring Market on Saturday, May 13 from 9:30a.m.-3:00p.m. on the Morey blacktop. On Thursday, May 28, Morey will host its final Art Show as well.

Teller Elementary, 1150 Garfield St., will have its All School Art Show in the gym on Tuesday, May 16 from 4:00-6:00p.m. First and second grade students will present “An Exploration of Color, Sound and Movement.” Times have not been set for this show yet. On Wednesday, May 17 from 5:00-8:30p.m., Teller will offer a Water Wise Landscaping Free Seminar in the auditorium as well.

Tellerpalooza, Teller’s Rock Concert Fundraiser is Saturday, May 27 at the Bluebird Theater from 4:00-10:00p.m. This event raises $20,000, which Teller uses to support art and music in the school and to help make up for the $35,000 budget deficit. Members of Denver’s music community donate their time and talents to help make this event successful. Last year, about 800 people attended. There will be music, food trucks, a bake sale and a merchandise market where one can purchase Tellerpalooza tees. Doors open at 3:30p.m., with music starting soon after. For information, call the school at 720-424-3560 or go to tellerpalooza.com.

Teller’s Spring Band, Choir and Strings concert will be held on Wednesday, May 23 at 5:30p.m. Teller’s End of the Year Talent Show will be on Friday, June 3 in the morning. The starting time was not yet available at press time.