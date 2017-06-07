LIFE School Scoop, June 2017: Endings and new beginnings

For most Denver students, June 2 is the last day of this school year. Testing is over. Grades are in. Graduating seniors are saying goodbye and starting on the next phase of their lives, whether it be college or careers. Many Denver seniors earned college credits while meeting graduation requirements, and this will save them time and money in the future. Some students will be returning to their same schools next year and some are moving to another level of their education. Congratulations, teachers, students and parents … you did it!

More than 400 high school seniors from across Denver received one of its highest honors, the Seal of Biliteracy. This honor is given to graduating seniors who are proficient in more than one language. These seniors wore a special gold cord with their caps and gowns at graduation ceremonies. The Seal of Biliteracy represents greater professional opportunities in an increasingly global economy. Years ago, in many school districts, speaking a language other than English was considered a deficit. DPS today celebrates developing fluency in heritage languages and the opportunities it creates for students.

× Expand Superintendent Tom Boasberg and Mayor Michael Hancock celebrate the annual Denver Public Schools (DPS) Shakespeare Festival with students. Photo courtesy DPS.

This fall, fourteen DPS schools are joining together in the My Tech initiative. Every student in these schools will receive a laptop for use in class and at home. MyTech is designed to spur innovation in schools, close the digital divide among students and, through personalization of learning, fundamentally change how kids learn. MyTech was made possible by Denver voters' approval of the 2016 bond and mill levy and is the first foray for DPS into equipping entire schools with one computer for every student. 40 middle and high schools applied to participate in this pilot program. Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design, Merrill and South are among the schools selected for the first year.

Youth One Book, One Denver (YOBOD) is a city-wide summer reading adventure for kids and their families. The 2017 YOBOD selection is Upside-Down Magic by Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins. The story chronicles the misadventures of nine-year-old Nory and her oddball friends. Together they prove upside-down magic definitely beats right side up. Visit artsandvenuesdenver.com/yobod to learn about upcoming YOBOD events, print out an activity booklet and receive weekly, customized reading suggestions via email. The authors will be visiting Denver to attend YOBOD events in late July. Pick up a copy of Upside-Down Magic at your local bookstore or library and join in the fun!

Congratulations to Bromwell Elementary, 2500 E. Fourth Ave., students whose art has been chosen for the District Wide Elementary Art Show at the Denver Art Museum: Zeger Mercier, Grace Turner, Kees Eckenhausen, Lola DeCamillis, Sophia Lyubchenco, Stella Eller and the entire fifth grade for the group project, The Colorado Flag Collage. A special congratulations to Grace Turner who has been honored with the top award in the whole district for "Best in Show."

McAuliffe Manual Middle School (MMMS), 2540 Holly St., an International Baccalaureate candidate school, provides a high-performing learning environment where all students are encouraged to excel academically and grow as lifelong learners through development of important character traits. In addition to core subjects, MMMS offers full-year courses in the arts, physical education, technology/engineering and world languages, complemented by a robust program of after school enrichment and athletic programming. MMMS students receive increased instructional time (longer class periods, extended school day/calendar), allowing them to master skills and content in preparation for high school and beyond. In the upcoming school year, MMMS will move into its permanent address at the Manual High School campus in the Whittier neighborhood. The founding 6th grade class of 130 students will advance to 7th grade, and the school anticipates adding more than 100 new students to its incoming 6th grade class. MMMS serves families in nearby Northeast Denver, as well as many students who choice in from other Denver neighborhoods, including the Greater Park Hill and Northwest school zones.

At East High, 1600 City Park Esplanade, 176 students received the Seal Of Biliteracy this year. East provides instruction in Chinese, French. Japanese, Lakota and Spanish. World Language courses are offered in levels one through seven, including AP for advanced students and Heritage for native speakers. Nearly 2000 East students are enrolled in World Language study, with almost 1000 of them in levels four through seven.

Students and teachers, get rest this summer so that you can come back in August refreshed and ready to learn and grow!