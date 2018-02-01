LIFE Schools, February 2018: All hail better school lunches!

While Denver Public Schools (DPS) at times appears to be a volcano of ideas and progressive practices, often it is the families and outside agencies that are the catalysts for dynamic educational enrichment. Padres y Jovenes Unidos, Colorado Uplift, Goodwill Industries of Denver and Community Resources Inc. (CRI) are just a few of the organizations that contribute both personnel and brainpower to push the independent thinking and creativity of DPS students.

Science and Engineering Fair gives DPS students opportunity to show off research and curiosity

Students of all ages from DPS schools far and wide came together Saturday, Jan. 13 to present Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) projects to judges. The annual event was once again held at Gates Fieldhouse on the University of Denver (DU) campus. Through DU’s support, DPS has increased the size of the science fair and allows students and their families access to scientific research occurring on campus such as discovering if dog saliva does kill bacteria and how to grow beans in the winter.

CRI has experience providing support to schools who hold their own school-level science fairs but also had volunteer judges in attendance at the January event to give students feedback. The judges awarded students who created the most innovative, relevant and solution-oriented projects.

DPS Food and Nutrition Services Team launches food preparation video series

School lunch is rarely remembered fondly and more often than not the memories of the less than stellar meals find their way to the butt of culinary jokes. The Food and Nutrition Services team at DPS aims to change that dated reputation one meal, and video at a time. The team is so proud of the “from scratch,” healthy and nutritious meals they prepare for all DPS students that they are creating a video series that shares step by step instructions on how to build the team’s growing menu of meals. The first video is available now at dpsk12.org/a-look-inside-dps-lunch-meals.

Strengthening Neighborhoods Committee shares recommendations

On March 16, 2017 the DPS school board passed a resolution that established the citywide Strengthening Neighborhoods committee. The committee’s purpose was to develop recommendations to improve integration and inclusion practices in all DPS schools. The committee was also charged with addressing the declining number of school-aged children in gentrifying areas of the city. The committee met with community members and educators alike over the course of six months and created four overarching areas of focus. The following is a summary of the foci:

- Goal Setting and Progress Monitoring

Resources, Incentives and Supports

City Coordination and Advocacy

Community Engagement

LIFE will continue to report on this board's work in coming months.

Middle school classes at Denver Language School (451 Newport St.) (DLS) will be moving into new digs next year. A nine-member committee recommended DLS occupy the building at 2949 California St. pointing to the school’s racial diversity, academic achievement and enrollment demands. The Denver School Board approved the move by a six to one vote, choosing the language immersion charter over six other applicant schools. The building, which once housed Gilpin Montessori, shuttered by DPS amidst controversy in 2016, at capacity will hold up to 600 students. DLS says it estimates that eventually around 350 students could attend the middle school, leaving extra space that would allow the district the option of co-locating another program or even an entire school on the same campus.

Boys School of Denver (2401 Alcott St.) and Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) teamed up recently to host a Spin-a-Thon fundraiser. Students from the MSU sport event management class, which guides students through planning and executing events, helped to design the community event. MSU students spent time touring the school, speaking with teachers and students and built the event around the mission and vision of the school. While giving the MSU students real world experience, the event raised $3,300 for The Boys School.

George Washington High School (655 S. Monaco Pkwy.) (GW) principal Scott J. Lessard has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2017/2018 school year. After four years at GW and a career in education that has spanned 30 years, Lessard stated in a recent letter to the GW community that he has “never experienced a community that is as driven, committed, and unstoppable as the one here at George. It has been an honor to serve in a leadership role at GW over the past four years. During this time, we have come together to tackle the work of making One George a reality—creating a place where all students can find their path of opportunity to reach their goals and find success.” Lessard also stated that while he will be retiring, he hopes to continue to make positive contributions to DPS in years to come.

Denver Green School (6700 E. Virginia Ave.) (DGS) will host Girls on the Run beginning the first week of March. Girls on the Run is an innovative program that aims to inspire girls to a lifetime of self-respect and a healthy lifestyle through a combination of training for a 3.1-mile run/walk race with a fun, health education lesson. The program is open to all third through fifth grade girls and will meet after school from 3:45p.m. to 5:15p.m. Registration opens Monday, Feb. 5. For more information, visit girlsontherunrockies.org or email Julie Cruz at julie_cruz@denvergreenschool.org.

East High School (1600 City Park Esplanade) Parent/Teacher Conferences will be on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 12 and 13 from 3:15p.m. to 7:15p.m. Please register online at east.dpsk12.org or call 720-423-8300.

The East Theatre Company’s Spring Musical performance of Footloose will be held in the East High School Auditorium Thursday, March 1 and Saturday, March 3 at 7:00p.m. There will also be a matinée performance Sunday, March 4 at 2:00p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: easttheatreco.weebly.com.

The East Con Law Team has claimed the We The People state title for the third year in a row and will move on for a chance at a prestigious national title. The team will travel to Washington D.C. to compete in the finals April 27 through May 1.

Have school news? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.