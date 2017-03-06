Life Schools: The Tests of March

Julius Caesar was warned to “beware the Ides of March.” Colorado students may feel like Caesar as they ready for testing and worry about whether or not their hard work will result in growth and progress. Schools and teachers have been working hard to prepare students for assessments. The results are important because they are used to evaluate student and school performance. Good luck to everyone involved!

DPS has launched EDUCAradio, 1090 AM, an online, bilingual talk radio station which provides English programming 3:00a.m.-3:00p.m. and Spanish programming 3:00p.m.-3:00a.m. This channel will bring listeners the latest news and information from DPS and provide relevant, real-time information and resources to help families better navigate the educational system.

× Expand Emily Griffith Technical College Instructor, Anthony (AJ) Gallegos Emily Griffith Technical College Instructor, Anthony (AJ) Gallegos shows off his talents in the Barbering Design class. Photo courtesy Emily Griffith Technical College

DPS and the Mexican Consulate, represented by Acting Consul General Jeremias Guzman, met to discuss ways they can partner to ensure all children have access to high-quality education. The consulate has donated 25,000 Spanish language books to DPS families.

The advocacy group A+ Colorado released The Outliers, its first comprehensive report of academic outcomes for various groups of students in districts in Colorado. DPS was recognized for making some of the biggest gains in English language arts. To see the report, visit apluscolorado.org/events/press-conference-outliers.

Dora Moore ECE-8, 846 Corona St., scored green on the School Performance Framework (SPF), which is how schools are evaluated. Green means that Dora Moore meets all the expectations for schools. For more information on the SPF, go to spf.dpsk12.org.

Morey Middle, 846 Corona St., hosted a DPS Mathletics competition, where they competed against Girls Athletic Leadership School (GALS), DCIS. Morey took first place in the team competition in both the sixth grade and seventh/eighth grade competitions. Morey students swept the individual sixth grade competition, taking first, second, and third place. Morey students also placed first and third in the seventh/eighth grade individual competitions. Congratulations, Morey math scholars!

Students at St. Elizabeth’s School in Denver, 2350 Gaylord St., have many opportunities to develop skills beyond their academics. They publish a monthly student newspaper. Go to stelizabethsdenver.org/wp-ontent/uploads/2016/12/Newspaper16.12.pdf to see the most recent edition. St. Elizabeth’s will be graduating their first group of eighth grade students in 2017.

The Con Law team at East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade, won the Colorado We The People State Championship on December 12. The students competed against other high schools representing each of Colorado’s congressional districts. The Angels will compete in the National Finals to be held April 28-May 2 at the National Conference Center in Washington, D.C.

The East Theater Company will present Hairspray on Thursday, March 2-Friday, March 4 at 7:00p.m., and on Saturday, March 5 at 2:00p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students. For tickets, go to eastangels.seatyourself.biz. For questions, contact Deborah Voss at deborah_voss@dpsk12.org or call 720-423-8459.

The Black Student Alliance will be hosting the HBCH College Fair on Saturday, March 5 from 8:00a.m.-3:00p.m. at East High School. Tickets are $7. For questions or to register, go to ethniccollegecounselingcenter.org/college-fair.

On Thursday, March 16 at 6:30p.m., the East High School Original Composition concert will be presented in the auditorium. The concert is free, although donations will be accepted. This concert will showcase world premieres of original compositions by East Concert Band students and their instrumental music teacher, Dorothy Pino.

Jazz at the Mercury Café, 2199 California St., will be Wednesday, March 22 at 7:00p.m. The Angelaires and the East Jazz Combo will perform. Tickets are $10. For information, go to: mercurycafe.com/events.

The East Choir Reunion Gala and Legends, celebrating Mr. William Taylor’s 25th year as East’s choral director, will be Friday, March 24 from 6-9:00p.m. at the PPA Event Center, 2105 Decatur St. Cost is $45. For information: search eventbrite.com for "east choir alumni reunion."

There are many services available to the public at Emily Griffith Technical College, 1860 Lincoln St. If you are hungry, Emily’s Café is open Monday-Wednesday from 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Emily’s Coffee is open on Monday-Friday from 700a.m.-1:00p.m. For a haircut, Emily’s Barber Shop is open days from 9:00-11:30a.m. and on Monday-Thursday from 1:00-3:30p.m. It is also open evenings from 5-8:30p.m.on Tuesday-Thursday. Call Emily’s Salon at 720-423-4798 for an appointment on Monday-Thursday from 8-11:30a.m., 12:30-4:00p.m. and 5:30-9:00p.m. For those who need an extra bit of pampering, there is Emily’s Spa, which is open Monday-Thursday from 5:15-8:00p.m. Call 720-423-4816 to make an appointment.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for classes dealing with everything from Zumba to knitting to yoga to Spanish which are offered at Morey Middle, 840 E. 14th Ave.

Go to mnc.dpsk12.org for descriptions of the courses, dates and fees. Go to tinyurl.com/Spring2017AdultReg to register. There is a 10 percent discount for those who sign up for two or more classes.

Teller Elementary, 1150 Garfield, will host a parenting class, Love and Logic, starting Wednesday, March 1, for parents and interested community members. The Love and Logic approach to parenting focuses on the science of crafting caring and respectful relationships. The class will be three Wednesdays from 6-9:00p.m. Free childcare will be provided on a first come, first served basis. To register, visit headandheartparents.com.

For Julius Caesar, March was not a good month. For Denver students and their schools, March has the potential to be a wonderful month when all of their hard work is about to pay off.