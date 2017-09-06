Local Gardening, September 2017: Managing Japanese Beetles

You may have noticed a little jewel of a beetle munching away at your garden this year. This beetle, a member of the scarab family, is the Japanese beetle (Popilla japonica), and can wreak havoc on your plants. For the most part, we are concerned about the adult beetles, because these are what we see feasting on our leaves—including roses and grape leaves. But the larvae feed on grasses and the roots of plants as well. This can cause additional, and sometimes perplexing damage to our gardens.

However, there are a variety of ways to manage this beetle in your gardens. You may have noticed some beetle traps in your neighborhood. Maybe you even have one (or several) on your property. These beetle traps are funnel-shaped bags that use pheromones to attract the beetles, which then become trapped in the bag.

If these beetle traps are dispersed in a community (and away from the plants Japanese beetles would really like to munch on), these can be beneficial. But if you’re the only one who has them in your yard—or nearby—then really you’re just attracting the beetles to your yard, and the plants you’re trying to protect.

With that in mind, I’m going to encourage some other options. One popular method of controlling Japanese beetles is to make a solution of soapy water in a bowl or bucket. Hold the bucket just below the leaf and shake it or tap it gently to cause the Japanese beetles to drop into the bowl. As a sidenote to this method, one of my favorite things to do as a kid was to shake the branches of the plum trees in my parents’ yard to cause the Japanese beetles to swarm off. Not too many of them dropped gently down, but they did make beautiful swarms (and some got tangled in my hair). This may mean gently plucking the beetles and dropping them into the soapy water, if this is the method you want to use.

If you keep chickens or ducks, you can feed the Japanese beetles to them, which will help nourish your garden and possibly your body, if you keep those birds for eggs or meat.

But one of the best ways to control Japanese beetles is to start early in the season. Get rid of them as soon as they start to show up—or use one of the natural bacteria that preys upon their larvae (these are generally applied to your yard, and how successful these actually are seems to be a matter of debate). This helps protect the roots of your plant, and may be especially successful if you can coordinate with a few neighbors to also put down one of these bacteria.

This means not only starting early in the growing season, but also planning now for next year.

You may want to consider integrating plants that Japanese beetles dislike into your garden. These can have a limited range of effect, but can also be an important part of integrated pest management (which might also include those chickens or ducks!). Plants that deter Japanese beetles include catnip, chives and garlic. If you choose to plant alliums, be sure you know how other plants will react, as alliums can keep other plants (such as peas) from growing as well.

You can also integrate plants that Japanese beetles enjoy eating, but will poison them, which include four o’clocks and larkspur. These plants can also be poisonous to humans, so please be sure to consider where you’re planting these, especially if young children frequent your yard.

Whatever you decide to do with the Japanese beetles that have attacked your garden—and you do have a lot of options—they are also another reminder of how what’s happening in our gardens indicates overall health of not only our garden, but of the surrounding environment. If your plants have a lot of Japanese beetles, it may be time to take a look at what else is going on in your neighborhood, and to talk to neighbors about how they are managing their Japanese beetles. Perhaps you can coordinate efforts to decrease the number of beetles you have chowing down on your plants for the end of this growing season, or can make plans in preparation for next.

But even more than offering us opportunities to consider our place, and build community, Japanese beetles also offer us a humbling reminder of how much there is in life we cannot control.

Liz Clift lives, works, and gardens in Denver. She holds a Permaculture Design Certificate, and works for a restoration ecology firm. In her free time, she is involved in food justice and community-based medicine.