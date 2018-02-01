Local Gardening, February 2018: Local Farm-to-Table Eats

A friend of mine likes to joke that February is the worst month because, by then, everyone is sick of winter. She lives in New York, so in addition to that Arctic chill felt by so much of the country, she also endured the bomb cyclone, followed by a polar vortex (so she’s generally just ready for warm weather and I can’t blame her). We’re fortunate that, overall, this winter hasn’t been too bad but I share my friend’s sentiment: I’m ready for spring.

However, since I can’t just will spring into existence (and we certainly need more snow before spring arrives!), I’m going to focus on a few local restaurants that work to get Denverites eating fresh, local foods—which we could all use a bit more of in our lives.

I’m sure you already know tons of reasons to eat locally, but in case you don’t or you need to concisely explain it to someone else, eating locally allows us to keep dollars in our local economy, supports small farmers and ranchers, and uses less energy through transportation and storage.

Bittersweet (500 E. Alameda Ave.)

Bittersweet is a family-owned restaurant that works to bring you the freshest food possible by sourcing from local farms and fisheries, with an emphasis on those that take care with harvesting and herding.

Bittersweet is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, with a tasting menu available on Thursdays. Menu items include: sunflower seed risotto, pork belly schnitzel, scallops, a vegetarian three-course tasting menu and a variety of delightful sounding desserts—including, currently, one that comes with a side of butternut squash ice cream!

Fooducopia (1939 E. Kentucky Ave.)

Located just a few blocks east of Wash Park, this restaurant is focused on “using good honest food.” They support locally sourced, organic food from small farmers—and they aren’t kidding when they say this. One of their partner organizations is Farmyard CSA, which sources organic produce from local gardens within five miles of the restaurant.

The restaurant serves dine-in breakfast and lunch everyday from 8:00a.m. to 3:00p.m., and dinner on Wednesday through Saturday from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. They also offer “Grab and Go” dinners from 4:30p.m. to 6:00p.m., Monday through Thursday. Breakfast items include: a savory French toast, mixed veggie hash and chorizo benedict. Lunch features a variety of sandwiches and salads, and dinner highlights include: duck French onion soup, sesame oil seared tuna and bourbon brown sugar glazed carrots.

Uno Mas Taqueria (730 E. Sixth Ave., 1585 S. Pearl St.)

This place offers street tacos made from locally sourced ingredients. Not only do they partner with local farmers, who provide their fresh vegetables and herbs, eggs, seafood, and free-range poultry and meats, they also keep their own greenhouse and farmland. What’s more, if you have a garden overflowing with vegetables, they’ll come and harvest your vegetables—and are willing to trade value.

Street taco varieties include: house chorizo, pork belly, carne asada, lengua, barbacoa and roasted Portobello. They also have pupusas, tortas, pozole, pork green chile (of course) and fresh guac. They’re open 11:30a.m. to 9:00p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11:30a.m. to 10:00p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Potager (1109 Ogden St.)

Potager, which is owned by a father-daughter pair, has been around for more than 20 years. The food is locally sourced and guided by the seasons. Farms Potager supports include Tender Belly, Aspen Moon, Ela Family Farm, Fortunate Fruit, and Morning Fresh Dairy; all the farms they support are listed on their website. Additionally, Potager emphasizes the importance of their kitchen staff and other team members as a component of making sure that delicious food is brought to the table, something I wish more restaurants focused on. If you're curious who works for them, their website provides info on each team member and their relationship to cooking and food.

If you're in the Cap Hill area and like food with a European flair, this might just be the place for you. January's menu included French onion soup, cassoulet, twice-baked herb chevre souffle and shepherd's pie.