Local Gardening, June 2017: Hope after the storm

People in Colorado are fond of saying, “Don’t like the weather? Wait five minutes!”

While that is a reference to how the mountains influence the weather, it is also a testament to how little we understand weather: the specifics of what influences it in microclimates, how it will move, the impact of mountains or rivers or cities on any particular weather system.

The general rule of thumb, as I mentioned in an article earlier this year, is that you shouldn’t plant your garden in Denver until after Mother’s Day. Most years, after that point, we are past the average date of the last frost (April 30, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, and May 5, according to Colorado State University). But, of course, when you work with averages, you have to expect some deviation. In Denver, the latest snow storm happened on June 12, 1947—and there have been other late-season snowstorms.

The impact of the May hail, snow and cold temperatures on our gardens and fruit-bearing trees cannot be understated, of course. Those gardens and trees that were left uncovered are likely damaged. Any accumulation of ice and snow on branches of trees may have caused damage not only to the setting fruit but also to the branches themselves, causing them to stress or break.

This says nothing of the damage hail caused to many trees or gardens (and cars and buildings) the week before the snowstorm, or the likely future hail damage that could occur. As a gardener, it may be tempting to be discouraged, to throw in the towel on this year’s garden, especially if you lost a lot of plants.

I am going to encourage you not to do that.

Gardening can have a lot of upfront costs, and you’ve likely already absorbed these: the cost of preparing a bed, especially if you have just created one from what was once lawn. The cost of planters. The cost of tools. The cost of the time you have already spent on the garden. And, of course, the cost of plants, if you’ve bought seeds or starts, and the hail, snow or near-freezing temperatures damaged or killed them.

The thing is, not everyone lost all their starts or their plants. Do your neighbors or friends have some to spare? What could you plant now that will still bear well over the course of the season? What leftover seeds do you have that can be sown directly into the ground?

Start with those.

I am encouraging you to give your garden another chance, not only for the food you will produce for yourself (and possibly your neighbors), but also because studies have shown that gardening—working with the soil—increases levels of serotonin and dopamine in our brains. Gardening is a physical activity that can be modified for people with various accessibility needs and an opportunity for us to connect with something apart from our electronics-centered world.

Gardening is also a humble practice, especially in years like this one. We cannot control the weather. We cannot control which plants barely survive and which ones thrive, although we can influence this through integrated pest management, companion planting, watering and the addition of nutrients. We cannot control a neighbor who might walk by and take a couple of snips of the beautiful flowers growing in our yards. These things are okay, and more than being okay, I would argue these are things we can celebrate. It is good for us to sometimes confront things outside of our control and accept them. Learning to work with these challenges will make us better gardeners and help (re)connect us to the place we are living.

When you begin again, make sure you have a way to easily protect plants against future weather that could harm them—an old sheet from a thrift store works wonders, because you can set it up so that it is easy to unroll and secure away from your plants, while allowing air to circulate and providing a protective layer for plants against harsh weather.

So, if you lost plants in your garden this year, mourn that. It is also okay to be frustrated with the process, to mourn what does not go right. Learn from the weather this year. Take note of what plants bounced back after the cold, snow and hail and which ones did not. As the saying goes, accept the things you cannot change. Learn from these things.

Liz Clift has led youth gardening courses, volunteered on a Catholic Worker farm, helped begin a community garden, and currently works at a restoration ecology firm. She has written for the Southern Poverty Law Center, literary journals and websites.