Local Gardening, May 2018: Understanding and improving your soil

I’ve had a number of conversations with friends lately about how to better understand—and build up—their soil. Having a general idea of the type of soil you’re working with can allow you to better plan you garden, decide which amendments would be best suited for your garden space, and help you determine the best opportunities for improving your soil conditions over time.

If you want to get an estimate of the relative ratio of sand in your soil, you can do a simple test. Dig out a bit of soil, either shortly after a rain, or with a bit of water on hand. Wet the soil, if needed, and then begin to work the soil to incorporate the water. Once the water has been taken up, you can begin to roll it between your hands, forming a “snake” or log. If you aren’t able to do this, or most of it falls away, you have very sandy soil. If you can roll a snake that mostly or entirely holds together, then your soil has a lot of clay.

Sandy soil drains well; clayey soils generally do not. In the Front Range, we tend to have soils with a fair amount of clay—unless you live in an area that’s prone to historic flooding. This can be soil that packs hard and, once dry, creates a “hardpan” that is difficult for water to penetrate.

You can also drop a hand trowel’s worth of soil into a jar, pick out any large pieces (such as rocks, leaves or sticks), add some water and seal the jar, give it a hearty shake, and then allow the sediments to settle overnight. This will not only give you an idea of how much clay and sand your soil contains, but also provide insight into how much organic matter your soil has available.

This also provides an idea of the texture of your soil. Sand particles, along with small rocks, will filter to the bottom. A layer of silt may form on top of the sand. If the water remains cloudy, this is an indication of clay. Organic matter—especially organic matter that hasn’t broken down—will mostly float. If you notice white, gritty fragments along the bottom of the jar or the water appears pale gray, this indicates chalky, alkaline soil. Unfortunately, alkaline soil does not hold nutrients well and is not uncommon here in the Front Range. You may even notice white deposits in your soil when you’re digging your garden.

Once you’ve determined a bit more about the quality of your soil, you’ll have a better idea about how to treat it. Most soils around here need a variety of organic amendments. You can consider adding worm castings or seasoned compost to your garden to improve the nutrients available to your plants. You may decide to plant some plants like squashes or comfrey you can “chop and drop,” which is a process of cutting back the plants and then allowing them to break down naturally. Chop and drop adds nutrients back to the soil and also helps retain ground moisture, which is especially important after such a dry winter.

You may choose to plant nitrogen fixers, like legumes, even if you have no intention of eating them because the yield is too low or because you simply want to build up the nitrogen in your soil. One option for the latter is to plan on planting a cover crop at the end of this year’s growing season, which you’ll cut down at the beginning of the growing season next year. Cover crop seeds, such as clover and alfalfa, are generally available from wherever you purchase seeds for the rest of the growing season. If you can’t find them at local shops, check out your favorite online seed providers.

Many of our weeds are also nitrogen fixers. You can allow these weeds to grow—and then dig the out before they set seed. Destroy the roots and leave them where they lay to further bolster the nitrogen available in your soil.

Other techniques, such as crop rotation, can help improve your soil over time. Whatever techniques you choose, make sure you select something that works well for your space and is something you can maintain. Over time, the quality of your soil will improve, which will allow your plants to thrive. Healthier plants are less likely to be impacted by pests that are common to our area, such as lacewing, aphids and Japanese beetles.