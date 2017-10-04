Local Gardening, October 2017: Harvesting relationships

Harvest season is an opportunity for reflection. The shorter days mean more time to consider what worked well in our gardens and what we’d like to change for next year. It’s an opportunity to start (or continue!) putting up food or saving seeds or drying herbs and flowers, all of which are hopeful, forward-looking acts.

It’s also an opportunity to reflect on the relationships in our life. As some of us may do with our gardens by using hoop houses, or bringing in tomatoes on cooler nights, or building cold frames, we tend to also try to extend the season on some relationships, even those that are no longer thriving.

Perhaps we do this because we’re afraid of losing someone who has played an important role in our lives, because we fear abandonment, or because of obligation to our community. Maybe we’re afraid that by leaving the relationship, we will leave some part of ourselves behind—and we might be right. Maybe we tell ourselves that people should not be judged by their worst mistakes, and so we give them another chance (and often, another, and another, and another).

Resiliency allows communities to more easily shift: because of changes in priorities, or to respond to a crisis, or due to modifications in those who compose our communities. Resiliency can even allow someone to remain in our community once we no longer have, or want, a relationship with them, if they are not deemed a threat to that community.

One recent evening, I sat on a friend’s balcony, and we watched the moon rise, large and orange over the city. We’re both re-evaluating relationships and what it means to live in—and deeply engage with—community. To be in community means accepting that people will challenge you to grow, that you must place your trust in others, that you will work for the greater good of the community, knowing that if you don’t, the community could fail. Because being human is beautiful and messy, it means harm will be done and when harm is done, we must work with our community to repair that harm. I trust, ultimately, my friend and I will both choose community, but that when all is said and done, our relationships and perhaps even our communities will change.

The key within this is to find points of resiliency.

In a garden, you shouldn’t plant members of the nightshade family in the same place, year after year, to avoid soil-borne diseases and certain pests, so you practice crop rotation. You might use integrated pest management to improve the resiliency of your plants or perhaps you choose to preserve food for the winter.

In community, points of resiliency include operating under the principle of “assuming best intent” and recognizing others might not realize when they’ve done harm. We can let them know when harm is done and that there are opportunities (if appropriate) to repair that harm. We can work to create communities with soft edges—by which I mean communities where memberships or relationships overlap with other communities. This creates additional zones of accountability and also means if, for some reason, one community falls apart or enters a period of hibernation, that we are not left feeling isolated or abandoned.

Last autumn, I canned dozens of jars of barbecue sauce made from Italian plums, a half dozen jars of apricot jam and a dozen jars of pear butter. I made bitters (chocolate, sage, cherry-apricot), fire cider and tinctures. I dried apples, peppers, apricots and tomatoes. I made kimchi and fruit leather.

The people who taught me to can live in a town I left six years ago; they have a baby now, which I know because of the magic of maintaining relationships through social media. The woman who inspired me to experiment with making bitters lived in Maine and now lives in Wisconsin, and is one of my dearest friends. The person who began to teach me the art of fermentation lives only a mile from me, and I still count him as a member of my community, but he now holds a difference space. Other people have since taken up those reins.

I did most of my preserving last year with other people; some of whom are still in my life and I anticipate will be in my life for years. Others were here for the briefest season, and are already gone. This is okay. It was time to let each other go, and so we did.