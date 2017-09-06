City Council, September 2017: GO Bond approved for ballot

On Monday, Aug. 14, the General Obligation (GO) bond measures were unanimously approved by the City Council for referral to the November ballot. These seven measures encompass transportation and mobility projects, city-owned cultural facility improvements, a new outpatient care center at Denver Health Medical Center, safety facility projects, Denver Public Library improvements, city-owned facility improvements and parks and recreation projects. The package of infrastructure investments includes 460 projects valued at $937 million, with the largest percentage of the bond being dedicated to the city’s biggest challenge: transportation and mobility.

The following are the seven GO Bond measures and a few of their key projects for District 10 and others across the city:

Transportation and Mobility Systems

25 transportation projects valued at $431 million that include investments in pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks, multimodal roadway improvements, street repairs and repaving.

- District 10: Colfax Bus Rapid Transit—$55 million; Colfax Street Improvements—$20 million; Broadway Corridor Multi-Modal Improvements—$12 million.

- Citywide: Sidewalk Construction— $30.7 million; Deferred Maintenance for Streets—$101 million.

Cultural Facilities

Six projects valued at $116.9 million to improve facilities at arts and cultural centers.

- District 10: Denver Art Museum Expansion—$35.5 million; Denver Botanic Gardens—$18 million.

- Citywide: Denver Zoo—$20 million; DCPA Bonfils Theatre Complex Upgrades—$19 million.

Denver Health & Hospital Authority

Addition of a new outpatient care center.

- Citywide: Denver Health Medical Center Ambulatory Care Center—$75 million.

Public Safety System

Six projects valued at $77 million, including building one new fire station and repairing run-down police and fire stations citywide.

- District 10: District 6 Police Station Replacement—$25 million.

- Citywide: District 5 Police Station Replacement—$17.3 million; New Fire Station at 72nd & Tower Road—$16.1 million.

Library System

11 library system renovations valued at $69.3 million.

- District 10: Central Library—$38 million.

- Citywide: Ross-Broadway Library—$2.3 million; Eugene Field Library—$2.1 million.

Parks and Recreation System

18 parks projects valued at $151.6 million, including repairs and improvements at existing recreation centers and parks, and the construction of a new recreation center to serve West Denver.

- District 10: Congress Park Pool Reconstruction—$8.3 million; Civic Center Greek Theatre Improvements—$4 million.

- Citywide: Neighborhood Park Improvements—$15 million; Recreation Center Improvements and Renovations—$8 million.

Public Facilities System

Two projects valued at $16.5 million.

- Citywide: ADA Projects/Corrections—$10 million.

The city began the GO bond process in 2016 by engaging the Denver community in a conversation about the enhancements they want in their neighborhoods and throughout the city. With six public meetings, a map-based online tool, City Council engagement and comment cards located at libraries and recreation centers, the city received more than 3,000 investment ideas.

Please review these infrastructure improvements for the City. For more information about the bond process or to view the final project list, please visit denvergov.org/2017GObond.