Denver 2017 November ballot preview: school board the focus

Two ballot initiatives and a spate of Denver School Board candidates will dominate this November ballot. Up first, the initiatives:

Denver is in a period of growth and residents have witnessed construction cranes slowly overtake the city skyline. The Denver Green Roof Initiative would require new construction to incorporate green roofs for buildings constructed after January 2018 with a gross floor area of 25,000 square feet or greater.

Referred Question 2H recommends a name change for the Denver Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. In addition, the department is asking to expand its current board of five members to nine.

As for Denver School Board, there are 10 candidates vying for four seats.

Denver School Board At Large

Julie Banuelos is a Denver native and product of DPS. She came to education through an alternative licensure program after leaving a career in compliance and portfolio management.

“I served 15 years in Denver classrooms, as a teacher, union leader and advocate for our community. My parents were immigrants and I grew up in Denver’s Curtis Park neighborhood attending Ebert and Gilpin elementary schools. I’ll call for a moratorium on more charters that fail students with disabilities and English learners. I will defend employee collective bargaining, advocate for students and families, and replace police officers in schools with fully-funded restorative justice programs and wraparound services. I ask for your vote on November 7.” banuelos4education.org

Robert Speth has volunteered with DPS since his children attended Esquela Valdez by North High. Speth worked with the school board and community to secure funds to renovate Valdez.

“I am a parent with children in DPS and I believe in Denver Public Schools. I ran for School Board two years ago with an all-volunteer campaign, but lost by 0.82 percent. The loss was a result of hundreds of thousands of super PAC dollars funneled into Colorado. This year, these super PAC groups will be sending you piles of mailers to sway the outcome of the election again. Beware! If elected, I will make decisions based on what is best for our students and communities. Period. As a parent, not a politician, I would be honored to serve as your board member.” spethforstudents.org

Barbara O’Brien is the at-large incumbent and co-chaired Governor Bill Ritter’s P-20 Education Council. She also created the Colorado Counselor Corps.

“I've spent my career helping young children have the early education, K-12 education and health care they need for a good start in life. My work at the Children's Campaign and as Lt. Governor opened doors for thousands of children. My focus on early literacy in DPS led to big increases in elementary school reading scores for all groups of students across the whole district. I fought for new funding so that every school has extra mental health, social services and other interventions when their students need it. I’ll stand up to Washington if it tries to interfere in our community’s values.” barbarafordenverkids.com

District 2

Angela Cobian is a former 2nd and 3rd grade ELA teacher and has been a community organizer since 2014.

“I have the ganas (will) and experience to best represent District 2 on the DPS Board. I taught second and third grade in DPS because I wanted students from my community to have the same opportunity. I earned my Masters in Curriculum and Instruction to better serve my students and later taught teachers on a Fulbright scholarship. I returned to my school to lead with parents as a community organizer with Together Colorado. My leadership will ensure students grow with the city of Denver towards an inclusive future.” angelaforsouthwestdenver.com

Sochi Xochitl Gayton was born in Mexico and was an undocumented student in DPS. Now a U.S. citizen, Gayton has been a realtor since 2001 and is also the President of the Harvey Park Improvement Association.

“I live and serve in southwest Denver. Public schools have tight budgets and teachers are finding themselves getting creative with PTSA groups for program funding. As a leader in my community, I work toward creating and developing programs that meet the needs of working families. I want to ensure that the Denver School Board provides a safe space for community concerns and improves trust with teachers and parents. Every child should have access to quality public education in the neighborhood they live in. Join me in this shared vision of community and respect for learning!” xochitlgayton.com

District 3

A DPS teacher of 32 years, Dr. Carrie Olson has taught everything from elementary to high school. Olsen is bilingual and held the position of Executive Director for the Kepner Educational Excellence Program.

“I am running for school board because I believe that the current board is missing the voices of people who are living the policies they create. By electing me, a teacher who listens to the students, families and the community, I would bring this voice to the board. This, combined with my experience of teaching for 33 years in DPS, a PhD in education and experience running a nonprofit, make me the best candidate.” carrieolson.com

Mike Johnson is the incumbent running for re-election to the District 3 seat. Johnson has practiced law for over 40 years and was a member of Mayor Hancock’s Transition Committee. All three of Johnson’s daughters graduated from DPS schools.

“In my four years on the school board, I’ve kept my promises to make our neighborhood schools the best in the city and to give our students access to one of the widest varieties of educational options anywhere. I’m running for reelection because I want to fight to protect our public schools from the destructive policies of the Trump administration. As your representative, I will continue my work to increase the funding our schools receive, expand access to Early Childhood Education to all Denver kids, and increase art, music, PE, counseling and mental health services in all our schools.” mikefordenverkids.com

District 4

Autoni (Tay) Anderson at 19 is the youngest candidate running for a school board position. An- derson graduated from Manual High School in May 2017 and served on the student board of education for three years.

“I am running to bring accountability and transparency to the Board of Education. A year ago, I asked the board how we get a student on the board to represent us? I was told we must run like a normal candidate, so that's what I am doing. It’s time we allow students to have a voice. We must protect our public schools and get corporate dollars out of education. Let's flip the four seats, because it’s time we put our students first!” tayanderson.org

Jennifer Bacon was in her second year as a 5th grade teacher in New Orleans when Katrina struck. Bacon, now a lawyer, serves as the board chair of Padres y Jovenes Unidos and works with Leadership for Educational Equity.

“As a public school teacher, school administrator, lawyer and community organizer, I’ve dedicated my career to advancing opportunities for communities through education. From working to diversify Denver’s teacher workforce, to running "Know Your Rights" trainings for students, to serving as the board chair of a parent organizing group, I have a track record of improving the education of Denver’s students at every turn. I’m running for school board because after listening to families, students, and teachers, I heard a need for an experienced advocate who would stand up for their interests and include the community in the decision-making process.” baconfordenverkids.com

The District 4 incumbent Rachele Espiritu is also the first immigrant to serve on the board. Espiritu is the Project Director for the National Network to Eliminate Disparities in Behavioral Health and received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Colorado.

“A parent of two DPS students, I understand the incredible responsibility of serving DPS. The first immigrant to serve on the board, I am committed to public service and am a deeply engaged member of our community. As an expert on childhood development and well-being, I understand that children learn and succeed when they are safe, supported and cared for. Throughout my professional life and during my tenure on the board, I have focused on the Whole Child and want to continue improving DPS, from Early Childhood Education through High School graduation.” rachelefordenver.com