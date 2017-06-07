Denver's parks present and future: the fate of city green spaces with a population on the rise

There is no doubt Denver’s on the map with over 1,000 new residents arriving per month in 2016 (for a total of 13,028). Why are they coming? There are many theories: mountains, jobs, marijuana (perhaps not in that order). The short, collective answer: quality of life.

Quality of life is of course an umbrella phrase with many contributing components: affordable housing, ease of transit (for work or play), nice weather, gainful employment. There are others. Among those, where would you rank access to nature? In a city, that of course means access to parks and greenways. And in Denver, some would say public green spaces are under strain.

“I’m very concerned with the density of the city increasing, that the amount of open space and parkland we have, per capita, is diminishing,” says Jay Rust, a Capitol Hill resident and founding member of FANS for Cheesman Park, a Registered Neighborhood Organization (RNO). Rust and his wife live overlooking the park.

So, how many acres of parkland does the city control? According to Cynthia Karvaski, Denver Parks and Recreation Communications, Marketing & Media Relations Specialist, Denver presently owns “20,422 acres of park land of which 14,200 is mountain parks and 6,222 is urban parks.

“Over the last two years (2014-2016) we have acquired approximately 280 additional acres. This does not include the DEN Open Space which is 198-acres owned by the City and County of Denver, Department of Aviation (DIA) but maintained by Denver Parks and Recreation.”

With this in mind, how many just acres of parkland per person can Denver residents claim, year over year? The U.S. Census Bureau reported July 2014 the city’s population was 663,963. The July 2016 figures are an estimated 693,060 for an increase year over year of 29,097 with 2017 estimates widely expected to top the 700,000 mark.

× Expand Ben, a member of the Washington Park Lawn-bowling Club, makes his pitch. The club has been in existence since 1924 and is located just east of Grasmere Lake. Photo by Austin Cope.

With 5,942 acres in of urban-area parkland in 2014 and 6,222 in 2016, it’s clear the city is adding to its inventory. But is the pace of acquisition keeping up with population growth? In 2014, there were nearly nine urban park acres per 1,000 residents (8.94). In 2016? The same, if not a little more: 8.97.

So, what’s really at issue here?

Parks: event spaces or quiet gardens?

When you speak to Jay Rust, the first thing you notice is how much he loves Denver, its quality of life and, especially, Cheesman Park. The quality of life here is something Rust has had a hand in improving over the years.

“We moved into our condo unit in 1999. What we saw out of our window, looking at where the bus goes through, during that time and for the next few years, was guys getting pimped, dropping trow, grabbing their crotch, being picked up by cars, drug deals going on…”

Rust notes park infrastructure in Cheesman and other parks was in disrepair as well. The general state of Cheesman and Denver’s parks in general is what led Rust and friends to form FANS for Cheesman Park. In years to come, it led him to serve on the Denver Parks and Recreation Advisory Board representing his council district, District 10.

For Rust, parks are first and foremost for individual or small-group enjoyment, not paid participation. Speaking to the Cheesman Park Master Plan, completed in 2008, Rust says “in a nutshell, what the community told us is they want to see the park restored to its historical significance. They want reduced crime, reduced traffic. They want a park they can enjoy; that’s the full spectrum of the diverse community, that includes everyone—including families with children, etc.”

After the Plan came a bond initiative to help fund desired improvements, and, Rust says, these efforts produced the Cheesman Park we have today. “People who love Cheesman Park don’t want to see us go backwards,” he says. But he fears, in some ways, that’s the direction in which the City is headed.

Denver’s parks: proposals, problems, protest

Denver’s parks are indeed places for quiet enjoyment. But more frequently in recent years they have also become sites of events, some admissions based and some free, some lasting a few hours and some for a few days.

Cynthia Karvaski says a new Parks and Recreation permitting system was installed after 2014 and data before then is not available, but that “in 2015 there were 287 … events in parks and in 2016 there were 369.” An increase overall of 28.5 percent.

Most operators abide by the City’s rules when it comes to operating in the city’s parks. Residents might not love that they don’t have access to a park on a given day, but infractions are proportionally few and access often resumes without issue. But in recent months there have been some high-profile incidents and developments concerning Denver’s parks.

On March 15, FANS for Cheesman Park sent an email to its subscribers sharing that on March 13 the Denver Office of Special Events (DOSE) had notified them and other parties it had permitted a two-day marijuana-focused festival in Cheesman Park called Denver 420 Fest. At the time, event organizers had on their site (denver420fest.com) information indicating the festival would feature music, food trucks and booths selling marijuana paraphernalia.

In the days following the announcement and FANS for Cheesman Park’s email, there was considerable community outcry over the proposed event, so much so that event organizers had retracted their application on March 16.

Within a month of the conversation around proposed Denver 420 Fest, there was another high-profile incident in a Denver park. On the morning of April 21, the morning after the Annual Denver 4/20 Rally, an event held in Denver’s Civic Center Park, Denver residents woke to a sea of trash left untended. Just how so much trash was left overnight is up for debate, but as reported by The Denver Post, park security camera video stills showed significant amounts of trash remaining as late as 10:00p.m. the night of April 20. Reports forwarded by event organizer Miguel Lopez indicated there were problems with the cleanup effort, including the presence of individuals opening and rummaging through trash bags and a man walking the park with a knife and threatening cleanup crews.

Despite these accounts, on May 19, in a letter addressed to Lopez and a Robert J. Corry, Jr. of law firm Corry & Associates, Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department wrote it is “imposing a monetary penalty in the amount of $11,965, an additional $190 in damages, banning the event holder from being granted any event permit for three years, and rescinding their Priority Event status.” Lopez and associated parties have 15 days to appeal, and the matter is thus not yet resolved.

The fallout from this one festival marks an allegedly extreme case of negligence on the part of an organizer. Stepping away from this one event, though, it is clear the City’s parks are highly utilized for events organized by diverse public, for-profit and nonprofit parties. Fortunately, says Rust, the City now has a tool by which to ensure those parties respect the city’s parks and the communities which live around them: a new public event policy finalized Oct. 25, 2016.

“The regulations were put into place in order to help Parks and Recreation gear events in the right direction, make sure they are events that are suitable in parks within particular communities and also have a structure to know what to do if things don’t go well.”

Rust applauds Parks and Recreation for the development of the policy and says the public input process was exceptionally well orchestrated. The rules went into effect late last year, but prior to that time and across town, the city and an organizer were in the process of negotiating another event.

South Denver: a neighborhood in transition and an event of national focus

Ronnie Crawford is a man you have to meet to believe. In his seventies, he has the energy of a man twenty or more years younger, and his house bears testament. Located in the Overland neighborhood, his house is of early-20th-century construction and was lovingly restored by Crawford and friends. The house features a lawn thick with irises, poppies, tulips and numerous other flower varieties. Crawford is known to buy used vases from local thrift shops in large quantities so he might make gifts of his flowers to friends and acquaintances.

Crawford, who is vice president of Overland Park Neighborhood Association (OPNA), has lived in his house for 17 years. In that time he’s seen significant neighborhood change. When he first moved in, the neighborhood was defined by its working-class heritage. Then, with the legalization of marijuana, he noted many warehouses which no longer were used as workspaces and which had become artists’ studios and lofts were being bought and repurposed to serve the emerging grow industry.

“How it worked, we had this affordable warehouse district, loft space down here,” Crawford says. “Maybe ten years ago, when RiNo was taking off, we were known as RiSo, River South. I want us to be known as, maybe we can become a creative community. But pot changed all the available accommodations, wherever these creative people were hanging their hat.”

Crawford feels, at least as far as the arts scene is concerned, things are coming together for Overland. He notes the soon-to-launch Levitt Pavilion located in Ruby Hill Park, a venue which will host free and ticketed concerts starting July 2017, is a touchstone. While he stops short of saying recent developments are a capstone to a neighborhood transformation, he does feel they in some ways are fruit of his and neighbors’ work to improve the community and restore the Platte River through Overland, something Crawford and others have worked on for years.

In addition to Levitt, however, the neighborhood is set to receive another large music event: a multi-day music festival by for-profit organizer Superfly (responsible for Bonnaroo and San Francisco’s Outside Lands) meant to draw tens of thousands of attendees set to happen on the Overland Golf Course.

“I’m excited to highlight the river,” Crawford says. It’s a subject he can talk about with great energy for quite some time. “I’m excited also to highlight all the parks we have here now. Grant Frontier [Park] is right here behind my house, and it continues right on up past Evans. At Evans it's the same parkland but they call it Pasquinel’s [Landing] up there. Then it morphs into the golf course, and that morphs into Overland Pond Park. We have a mile or so of park here; it’s part of why I love this neighborhood.”

Overland’s parks and river greenway are perhaps Helene Orr’s favorite part of the neighborhood, too. Orr, a member of OPNA, lives on the southern boundary of Overland Golf Course, and though she acknowledges the course is private, she feels welcome on it.

“In the evenings, or in the winter, when there’s snow on the ground, we can go out and walk on the course,” Orr says. “I’m very intimate with the golf course; I’m very intimate with the trees and the wildlife. It’s a pretty exceptional space. It is critical for urban areas to have these green spaces.”

× Expand Measuring for points. Photo by Alex Cope.

Orr has lived in Denver since 1971 and in her house across from the golf course for 23 years. She is disturbed by the appearance of the festival on the horizon because, even though the festival will occur during a handful of days in late summer or early fall, she fears the impacts will be long lasting.

What has her most upset, though, is how the city and her RNO handled the community outreach and consensus building efforts around the festival. For her, everything seemed to be happening after a decision had been made. Both Cynthia Karvaski and Grace Ramirez, Community Affairs Liaison for DOSE, which was created in January 2015 to “help guide event organizers and film producers through the City's permitting process,” say Overland Music Festival promoters reached out to the city in late spring or early summer of 2016, well before the new Parks and Recreation rules were in place. That means the city knew about the festival more than half a year before Orr and OPNA report hearing about it. Helene and Crawford both share that the City approached the neighborhood to discuss the festival in December. Orr feels that the City used the runup to “manufacture consent” among community members before approaching Overland and OPNA publicly.

Regardless of what was going on behind the scenes, Jolon Clark, Denver City Councilman for District 7, the district which includes Overland, says the notification efforts and subsequent discussions around the festival go above and beyond what was required of the city at that time.

“To be honest, [Helene] has asked along the way for a level of notification that doesn’t exist if the person next door to you were to apply to the City for eight-story zoning in a single-family-home neighborhood,” for instance, Clark says. “Even with something as [extreme] as that, the city does not go out and leaf and flyer every resident. There are some requirements for notification of directly adjacent neighbors, and there are requirements to notify the RNO via email.”

Clark says that what has happened between the Overland RNO and the City in regards to the number of discussions and informational meetings—ten occurred between January 11 and March 14, 2016 according to Grace Ramirez of DoSE—exceeds what is required by a large margin.

So where does this leave Overland, and, to a larger extent, Denver? The Overland music festival’s contract will be decided in the coming months, and there is growing interest in a potentially soon-to-be-for-sale golf course in the City’s northeast quadrant. The coming installment in this series will dig deeper into the Overland music festival’s contract negotiation process and will look at numerous other factors shaping the fate of Denver’s parks. Have a question or concern? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.