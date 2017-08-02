LIFE City Council, August 2017: Espinoza goes off on I-70 proposal

This month we invite Councilman Rafael Espinoza, Denver City Council District 1, to speak his mind on the proposed sinking, widening and capping of I-70.

A certain editorial board has taken it upon themselves to tell 600,000-plus Denver taxpayers what’s good for us regarding I-70. While their editorial acknowledges “community advocates should be applauded for their diligence and good work,” they proceed to use CDOT talking points to try and convince readers of their lazy opinion. Ignorance and an unwillingness to do hard work are no excuse for not doing the right thing for the future of Denver and the State of Colorado. It’s clear to everyone but those in charge that the I-70 project is not in the best interest of the people of Denver.

No amount of time, nor the millions of dollars CDOT and the city pump into public relations and “outreach,” can magically transform the craptastic “preferred alternative” into something viable.

There is a far better alternative for Denver City and County fee payers, and all Colorado income, sales and property taxpayers. No amount of time, nor the millions of dollars CDOT and the city pump into public relations and “outreach,” can magically transform the craptastic “preferred alternative” into something viable. The correct solution is to relabel I-270 and I-76 “I-70” from Colorado Boulevard to Wadsworth Boulevard and then widen this reroute. Doing so will save Coloradans hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars. Then, authorities must properly recreate 46th Avenue to replace the former I-70 viaduct to increase livability and generate revenue for the city like all the other viaduct removals in Denver between downtown and Northwest Denver.

This redirect and repair approach will increase connectivity and predictability for drivers coming to and through Denver as well as for those just trying to get from one side of the state to the other. And, this new solution will be as fast and only be 1.8 miles longer. Honestly, does anyone fear the possibility of getting stuck with no alternatives going between Washington Street and Colorado Boulevard via 6th, 8th, 13th, 14th, Colfax, 17th, 23rd, etc., the way you do during rush hour on I-70?

One thing that is clear: the I-70 route through Commerce City and Adams County needs to be widened, yet this approach had been deliberately and systematically avoided, largely because 14 years ago, Commerce City and Adams County put up resistance and Denver rolled over for the money. All of this is somewhat ironic because the 2017 transportation bill to fund roads through sales tax that the Colorado legislature sought in May (HB1242), cited the desire to widen I-270 and I-76 (among the projects justifying the ask). As CDOT put it years ago when addressing complaints about I-270, “CDOT is very aware of the congestion problems along the I-270 corridor. Widening I-270 from I-76 to I-25 is on the list of 2035 DRCOG RTP Regionally Significant Roadway Capacity projects, but unfortunately, [it] does not have any funding identified at this time.” The 2035 RTP (Regional Transportation Plan) has since been replaced by the 2040 RTP.

As for those concerned with what will happen if traffic is diverted from I-70 to I-270 under this far better solution, know that the DRCOG RTP recommended only one more lane would be needed to handle the needs of I-270, and only 10 percent of today’s traffic on I-70 is currently going crosstown. This means that the addition of two lanes, toll or not, would easily handle current and projected need. Furthermore, the reroute would only directly impact 11 homes versus 56 in an area that was developed around the interstate, not bisected by one.

The billions being wasted on this tiny section of highway will not increase the number of free lanes we have today—three in each direction—it will only add the option to pay “congestion-priced” tolls to bypass those lanes. This means all of us will be subsidizing a private partner to provide us the same headache we already have. But for a few that can afford it, they’ll have the option to pay even more to bypass traffic on a road everyone’s tax dollars built. Those toll lanes that your public funds will make happen will be managed to generate a hefty return for investors that have deeper pockets than 99 percent of the people paying for, or stuck on, I-70 now and in the future.

Sadly, if this boneheaded CDOT solution for I-70 proceeds, the profits used to pay private investors will be dependent on testing drivers’ threshold of pain between frustration and finances. CDOT’s plan creates a perverse incentive to see congestion on the three free lanes we already have so the private partners can maximize revenue from toll lanes during peak times.

This massive corporate subsidy to overpay for the most expensive two-mile stretch of highway in Colorado history, while diverting money away from other statewide transit needs and diverting future public dollars straight into the pockets of private investors, is neither necessary or visionary, and it is not in keeping with making Denver a “World Class City.” Everyone should reject this Faustian bargain because it is the worst thing you could do for hundreds of acres of neighborhoods in our urban core that were once thriving and could and should be again. I applaud the citizens who are putting up these fights and I hope they prevail; we will all benefit if they do.

If what I am saying seems counterintuitive, I encourage you to visit ditchtheditch.com and read up on it. The site offers a lot of data and real-world evidence proving that the widening of I-70 is the exact wrong way to build a city.

— Rafael Espinoza, District 1