LIFE City Council, July 2017: Preservation vs. gentrification

One of the most divisive issues in our city and, specifically in the district I represent, is gentrification. Gentrification at its core is an economic force in low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods. Typically, these neighborhoods tend to be more desirable by affluent whites because of their proximity to downtown.

Gentrification is rooted in Old English, with “gentry” meaning privileged class. Ruth Glass coined the term in the early '60s. She states, “Once this process of gentrification starts in a district, it goes on rapidly until all or most of the working-class occupiers are displaced and the whole social character of the district is changed.”

This economic trend is happening in every major city in the U.S., and Denver is no exception, especially in Near Northeast Denver where race is at the center of the discussion. Many in Denver believe gentrification is new. However, when the 2010 census report came out, 80205 was one of the fastest gentrifying zip codes in the nation. This means the transformation started in the ‘90s and was officially recorded 2000-2010. Near Northeast Denver was also part of the City that saw public disinvestment leading to health, social, economic and educational disparities. The tension with gentrification is, as investment comes into lower income areas, you ultimately gentrify the area. However, these areas need public investments: good roads, sidewalks, parks, etc.

Glass touches on the real issue and anger over gentrification: displacement. When a group of people who have a historic connection to a location are forced out, you lose the character of that neighborhood. This is what we are seeing in Five Points, Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, Whittier, Curtis Park and other neighborhoods. Many have attempted to place the blame on politicians (me), new residents, old residents, etc. It is time we pick up the pieces, stop blaming each other, understand the system and start working on effective policies that keep our community diverse and inclusive. If we set up a system preserving our historic culture in Near Northeast Denver, we will see rapid displacement cease. See below the ways our office, in partnership with the community, has worked to preserve our culture:

- Assisted with the Preservation Ordinance, “First Right of Refusal" policy. This allows Denver to keep deed restricted properties affordable.

- Purchased six acres for preservation of housing in Elyria-Swansea specifically for relocated/displaced residents.

- Helped increase the Rental Assistance Fund.

- For the first time in Denver’s history, the City has created a local fund to generate an estimated $150 million over 10 years to support affordable housing development and preservation. Over 1,000 affordable housing units (Homeless to Workforce) have been developed in District 9 alone since 2011.

- Supplying seniors with information on the Property Tax Homestead Exemption Program.

This is a good start, but there is much more that can be done by the community, the City, state and federal government. Below, I have suggested three ways we can work on solutions together as a community.

Read The New Urban Crisis by Richard Florida. He does a great job outlining the problem cities face in the U.S. and offers some solutions.

Community meetings on displacement. Community discussion on the problem and possible solutions. These meetings must include representatives of all stakeholders in Northeast Denver.

Create a compact representative of community leaders in Northeast Denver that offer aggressive policy solutions to our elected officials in our City and state.

If you have other ideas, please email me at albus.brooks@denvergov.org.