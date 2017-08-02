Mayor Michael B. Hancock comments on updated GO Bond

Mayor Michael B. Hancock has done his work, and now the long-discussed General Obligation (GO) Bond list of projects is in the hands of City Council. Council reviewed the bond package over two sessions July 17 and 24, and final recommendations are expected mid-August.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks at the July State of the City Address. The tone was optimistic, but the Mayor made it clear there is much more work to be done. Photo courtesy the City and County of Denver.

While under the Mayor’s review, the bond package grew by 21 projects and over $188 million—$749.2 million to $937.4 million—and there was growth in every area: City-owned Public Facilities, Safety Facilities, Parks and Recreation, Transportation and Mobility and Arts and Culture.

The big winner was Parks and Recreation, which saw its share of the projects budget rise $56.1 million to $136.6 million, up from $80.5 million. This jump was surprising given how transportation forward Mayor Hancock has expressed himself to be, though Transportation and Mobility did see its share of the budget grow $45.5 million to a new total of $415.5 million, and the category remained solidly in the lead in this year’s funding package.

“Overwhelmingly when we surveyed city residents, the polling showed us very clearly two things: Transportation and Mobility was a top-of-mind issue, and two, take care of what you have.”

When asked about the jump in Parks and Recreation’s portion of the budget, Mayor Hancock says there were some Parks and Recreation projects he felt were critical. “One was the pool at Green Valley Ranch. It had been deferred from the 2007 bond, and most of what I brought to this process was a really engaged experience as President of the Council in 2007, so I had a historical reference point. The Green Valley Ranch pool had been pulled off the bond in ‘07 and promised to the community, and that was one of the projects we knew we wanted to make good on.”

Mayor Hancock also cited what he says is a much-needed irrigation system for the city’s parks. That system, he says, will show a return on the investment as the improvement will save the city money on water usage over time.

When asked which project he personally was most excited by, Mayor Hancock referred to the reopening of previously shuttered parkland in the vicinity of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Mountain Parks Conservation Camp, a $2 million project. “Those are dilapidated, abandoned buildings that will be renovated and turned into lodges that can be used by groups of students and adults to have night or weekend retreats away from Denver. They’ll also be used as our founders had wanted us to use them, and that is as a retreat from the big city.”

Another facet to that particular project: Mayor Hancock says the city will be using the site as a retraining area for veterans and under-/unemployed individuals.

Asked what the voters will be most excited by, Mayor Hancock cited the GO Bond survey, which he says points to the category of Transportation and Mobility. “Overwhelmingly when we surveyed city residents, the polling showed us very clearly two things: Transportation and Mobility was a top-of-mind issue, and two, take care of what you have.”

When interviewed recently, Councilmen Paul Kashmann, District 6, Albus Brooks, District 9 and Wayne New, District 10, all feel their districts are well represented in the GO Bond package.

Kashmann chooses to focus on transportation improvements in his district, something he has lobbied for over time. “I am most excited about improvements to the Buchtel Corridor, both the intersection improvements at University and Colorado Boulevard and the two-way bike track,” he says. “Not only will this be an important connection to the Colorado Station ped/bike bridge that gets people across I-25 from the neighborhoods north of I-25, but it lends itself to an extension along Buchtel/Mississippi all the way across Broadway to the west side.”

Councilman Brooks takes a larger view, noting the total spend in his district is "$209 million of an overall $937 million GO Bond package," something which he feels means "'fine district 9' [is] represented quite well."

The project most exciting to him is the pedestrian bridge that will connect Elyria to Swansea. "Right now, a rail yard with frequent activity from trains disconnects the communities and disrupts the commute of school children trying to get to Swansea elementary," he says.

As for items not on the list, Brooks says he "was hoping to see a line item for housing, and more money for pedestrians and bikes, but we had limited resources."

Councilman New was also pleased and noted his excitement over the Arts and Culture investments to happen in his district. Lumping in the library with this category for the sake of argument, Councilman New says he and his staff were very well represented with money for the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Public Library and the Botanic Gardens. Additionally, looking to Safety Facilities, the replacement of the District 6 Police Station is something Councilman New is pleased about given what he says is its currently shoddy state. “I was so pleased we got the money back in for the District 6 Police Station to replace it, it’s the pits. It’s the busiest police station in the whole city, you’ve got people just sitting all over each other there.”

If all goes as planned, the GO Bond in its present form will be referred to the November ballot for voters’ consideration.

