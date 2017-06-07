City Council, LIFE, June 2017: Parks and Rec centers are Denver’s jewels...

14 years ago, the Denver City Council enacted a strategic plan for the city’s parks and recreational centers. We called it Game Plan 2003. It was tied to the larger, 20-year comprehensive plan developed for the city in 2000. Many of the ideas for the future of Denver’s parks and recreation centers came from Denver residents, as they should; these are your parks and your recreational centers.

In 2003, Denver asked for improvements to city parks, including more open spaces and better amenities. Residents asked the same for the rec centers. These were included in Game Plan 2003, and through the great work of the City and the Parks and Recreation Department, we have realized many goals.

Capitol Hill residents will soon benefit from one of these goals, the opening of the Carla Madison Recreational Center, located next to East High School at the Colfax and Josephine intersection. Ground was broken in late 2015, and the center is due to open at the end of this summer. When this regional center is completed, it will be a wonderful place for residents of Capitol Hill and those throughout Denver to enjoy great recreational and leisure activities. It will be a wonderful place for the entire community.

Though it took a few years to identify funding for the completion of the Carla Madison Rec Center, I never doubted that my former colleague, Councilwoman Jeanne Robb, would find the dollars. She was a strong advocate for the residents that wanted this recreational center. I supported her efforts because open spaces and recreational centers are vital to our city’s success as a growing community. It is important to continue the progress we have made over the past 17 years, creating a better Denver—in large part, through our improved parks, open spaces and recreation centers.

I am serving with community stakeholders and working on our next vision plan, appropriately called Denver Parks and Rec 2017 Game Plan Update. Like the first plan, we seek to tie it into a greater vision plan for Denver, called Denveright (land use and transportation, parks and recreation, pedestrians and trails, transit). Game Plan 2017 has three phases. It began with an analysis of the current state of the parks and recreational system. Next, goals for the next 20 years will be set. And, finally, a vision plan will be drafted and adopted. We will need your involvement in this process to make sure the vision for Denver’s future is a shared one. Go to denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denveright.html for more information about the vision plan.

The Denver Parks and Rec system is one of our great community benefits. As a community member, I regularly utilize our parks and trails. As a council member, I am working to ensure these assets truly benefit all of our communities. I have supported the designation of 1,100 acres as official parkland over the past five years. It is important that we take care of our public parks to ensure that future generations also have open spaces to enjoy. You have repeatedly expressed that park stewardship is a top priority. My office continually welcomes your input and suggestions regarding our parks and recreation centers. You can reach me at ortegaatlarge@denvergov.org or through my website, denvergov.org/district13.