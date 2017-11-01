Plans for City Park Golf Course redesign unveiled; strong opposition persists

The City Park Golf Course redesign is a step closer to breaking ground and it continues to create quite a stir among Denver residents. Two community open house meetings held Oct. 12 and 14 to unveil the final plans for the project drew supporters and sign-carrying protesters to the City Park Golf Course Clubhouse and left a few caught in the middle. “I just came for breakfast,” quipped one Bogey’s On the Park patron on Saturday morning.

After reviewing plans from three design teams, Denver City Council approved the design/build contract of Saunders Construction, iConGolf Studio with Hale Irwin Golf Design and clubhouse architect Johnson Nathan Strohe on Aug. 14 to head up the redesign.

Some of the more notable changes include reconfiguring several of the existing holes, relocating both the clubhouse and driving range, building a stormwater retention system and removing approximately 261 trees.

According to the city, the redesign of the golf course is “part of the Platte to Park Hill: Stormwater Systems program that is working to update a century-old stormwater system, provide critical flood control, enhance community spaces, and protect public health and the environment.” Though several alternatives were evaluated, “City Park Golf Course was the preferred alternative for water retention because it achieved our regional goals and minimized impact to neighborhoods,” said Nancy Kuhn, Communications Director for Denver Public Works.

While many opponents at the Oct. 14 open house carried signs referencing Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax—in protest of the potential number of trees that would be affected by the project—the trees are not at the center of the fight. Attorney Aaron Goldhammer, who represents former Colorado Attorney General J.D. MacFarlane and seven other Denver residents in a lawsuit to block the redesign, says the project “violates the Denver charter which restricts use of designated park land to park and recreational purposes.” Goldhammer says the allegation is “this project is not for park and recreational purposes, it is a highway construction support undertaking, referring to the I-70 redesign.”

The project, which is expected to cost $44 million, is scheduled to get underway Nov. 1 “or shortly thereafter,” says Kuhn. While Judge David H. Goldberg’s ruling in late October favored the city—his ruling states it is within the city’s right to use the golf course for the drainage project—Goldhammer and his clients are considering their options for an appeal.

LIFE will continue to cover this story as it develops.