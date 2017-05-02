Relief coming to Capitol Hill’s parking-starved residents

Big changes are coming to on-street parking on the densest part of Capitol Hill. They are the culmination of collaboration among residents, businesses and the city’s Parking Operations planners.

A letter outlining the changes and requesting resident and business feedback was mailed within the last several days, and according to Parking Operations Senior Planner Scott Burton, depending on what the department hears back from the public, the proposal will be implemented in early summer. He is actively soliciting feedback at parking.operations@denvergov.org.

The 10-person committee met monthly for a year. Members identified several opportunities for more flexible but consistent parking rules in the area. The proposal covers 12 square blocks bounded by Lincoln and Logan Streets between Eighth and 12th Avenues; five square blocks between Lincoln and Pearl Streets between Seventh and Eighth Avenues and four square blocks from Sherman to Pearl Streets between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. A map is available at parksmartdenver.com.

The area’s density and differing restrictions increased the study’s complexity, Burton said, “One of the main goals was to try to create consistency and look for opportunities to add parking spaces by modifying the length of loading zones and moving parking signs.” The effort gained about 65 new parking spaces.

“Everyone on the committee had a quadrant and we went out with a ruler and measured parking spaces,” said Kathi Anderson, president of The Unsinkables neighborhood organization, who also works for a property management company. Burton praised the committee members’ intense efforts.

Proposed changes include:

- Modifying residential parking permits so they could be used within the total area, instead of just on the block where the permit holder resides.

- Using existing loading zones more efficiently and consistently, often shortening them; making the hours of use uniform and allowing overnight parking.

- Modifying “No Parking” sign locations.

- Removing one and two-hour parking limits in several areas.

“I think we got a lot accomplished,” Anderson said. She thinks changing the parking permit regulations is a huge benefit. “At least if you can park off your block, you have a hunting license to find a place,” she said.

Originally, the committee hoped to address parking issues in a larger area of Capitol Hill west of Downing Street, but the complexity required focusing on the smaller footprint. Burton said a second phase would begin in the next few months. The same committee will work on it, with the addition of members from east of Logan Street.