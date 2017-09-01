WEB ONLY: Bicycle, Recycle, Repeat! Denver Recycles tips for Denver cyclists

Here in Denver, bicycling can easily be a year-round pursuit for both bicycle commuters and recreational riders alike. In a city known for its active lifestyle and its prioritization of environmental practices, cyclists and recyclers are in good company. Even though bicycle components and pieces are not accepted in Denver’s purple recycling carts, Denver does have plenty of options when it comes to reducing, reusing and recycling bicycles and cycling equipment. Below are a few reduce, reuse and recycle tips for Denver cyclists.

REDUCE: Cycling, as a form of transportation, minimizes our impact on the environment by reducing consumption of natural resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Even though cycling is already less resource-intensive than other modes of transit, there are still ways for cyclists to further minimize their environmental impact through reducing waste. Repairing a flat is a great example. Just because a bicycle tube has a small hole, it doesn’t mean it should be trashed. Repairing your flat (when it’s possible) will extend the life of your bicycle tube, reduce waste and save money! Not to mention, flat-repairing is a great skill for any cyclist to have in their repertoire.

DR Tip: Some bike shops collect used or deflated tubes to be sold at a discount. Ask about this option next time you stop by your favorite Denver bike shop.

REUSE: Re-cycle that bicycle! All puns aside, bicycles do easily lend themselves to reuse. After all, bicycles are simple machines that can easily be repaired. Try a tune-up before buying a new bike, or, try finding a used bike before purchasing a new bike.

DR Tip: If you upgrade your ride, consider donating your old bike to a good cause. Bikes Together is a great local option that will repurpose your old bike (or bike parts) and help make cycling safe and accessible to all!

RECYCLE: If a bike or bike part is truly beyond repair, there are many options for recycling.

DR Tip: Use the Denver Recycles’ Recycling Directory, online or within the Denver Trash and Recycling app, to find local recyclers for the items listed below. Remember, it’s often best to call ahead to confirm details before making a trip to any recycler listed in the Recycling Directory.

Bike wheels and frames. These items are considered scrap metal and should be taken to one of the many local scrap metal recycling facilities listed in the Recycling Directory. Depending on the material, you might even get a little extra cash for your items.

These items are considered scrap metal and should be taken to one of the many local scrap metal recycling facilities listed in the Recycling Directory. Depending on the material, you might even get a little extra cash for your items. Bicycle tubes . Check the Recycling Directory for a listing of bike shops and sporting goods stores that have Green Gurucollection containers. Green Guru transforms your used tubes into bike gear and accessories such as wallets, belts, backpacks, and more.

. Check the Recycling Directory for a listing of bike shops and sporting goods stores that have Green Gurucollection containers. Green Guru transforms your used tubes into bike gear and accessories such as wallets, belts, backpacks, and more. Bicycle tires. Tire recycling companies listed in the Recycling Directory can recycle tires or give them new life by repurposing them into things like windbreakers and pen dividers for industrial agriculture.

Keep riding, and keep recycling! For additional information about Denver Recycles’ recycling guidelines and other recycling resources, please visit DenverGov.org/DenverRecycles or call 311 (720-913-1311).