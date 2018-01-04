Capitol Hill residents take action on climate change

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed when following the news on our changing climate. Big storms and long droughts seem to happen at increasing frequency and for longer duration, and the effects are the result of global forces.

There is a saying that’s been around for some time, however: think global, act local. And, a group of locals organizing behind the banner of “Accelerate Neighborhood Climate Action” (ANCA) is putting that slogan into practice.

So, just what is Accelerate Neighborhood Climate Action? Their mission statement says they aim to create shared, place-based climate action on a block-by-block, neighborhood-by-neighborhood level. What does that “action” look like? In the present, the goal is for neighborhoods that sign on to eventually host a forum at which real steps to curb greenhouse emissions at the local level are ratified.

Even as the program is new to many, it has had the broad support of important local and national partner organizations—the ICA-USA (Institute of Cultural Affairs), CHUN (Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods) and MSU Denver (Metro State University) Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. MSU has gone so far as to provide interns and establish student training opportunities for forum leadership.

To date there have been four forums, all in the Capitol Hill area. Forums have been hosted by Congress Park Neighbors, South City Park Neighborhood Association, Cheesman Park West Association and CHUN.

The program is the result of the efforts of several local volunteers, including founding member OliveAnn Slotta, an adjunct math professor at Metro State University. Slotta reports the group operates by consensus and operates by shared leadership, but the goal is the same: increase citywide neighborhood participation, encourage neighborhoods to host forums and, through the forums, decide on real strategies that result in reduced carbon emission.

The city engages directly with this effort via its Sustainable Neighborhoods Program. Taylor Moellers, Program Administrator for the program, has been working with Accelerate Neighborhood Climate Action group almost since the beginning.

She reports that as of now 13 neighborhoods have earned a Sustainable Neighborhood Certification and says that in early 2018 a 14th should come aboard. Moellers isn’t releasing the name of the neighborhood just yet as its officers are still in the planning process.

As for Accelerate Neighborhood Climate Action forums, Slotta and Moellers report that two, possibly three more neighborhoods could be hosting forums in 2018. Those neighborhoods include University Park Citizens Council and Greater Park Hill; the third isn’t being named as there is a possibility it could also bring a greater level of support ANCA to the table.

The action plans that have come from the four forums to date cover the usual bases: reduce home carbon use, reduce waste/increase recycling, reduce water use and increase use of alternative transportation. In most cases the percentage increases and reductions have not been solidified, but the goal is to move in that direction within the coming year.

If you’re interested in participating, a good website to visit to learn more accelerateclimatew.org. The group also has a Facebook page: @AccelerateNeighborhoodClimateAction. Also, OliveAnn Slotta can be reached at oslotta@msudenver.edu. Lastly, to learn more about the city’s Sustainable Neighborhoods Program, visit sustainableneighborhoodnetwork.org/sustainable-neighborhoods-denver.