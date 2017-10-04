Local History, October 2017: Cheesman Park—The backstory of Capitol Hill’s backyard boneyard

Many Capitol Hill residents think of Cheesman Park as the neighborhood’s backyard and now is the perfect time to discover the park’s backstory, which begins in Denver’s early days. In 1859, Denver founder General William Larimer claimed 320 acres on a dusty hill about two-and-a-half miles east of town to lay out Mount Prospect Cemetery. Various parts of the land were sectioned off for several religious groups and the poor. Its first inhabitant arrived on March 20, 1859, when Abraham Kay, a 26-year-old, who died of a lung infection, was interred.

Mount Prospect’s first official undertaker was a carpenter named John J. Walley who was hired to build caskets. By the mid-1860s, he had obtained title to the cemetery, but proved to be a very poor caretaker. While Walley skimped on the amount of wood he used to construct smaller-than-normal “pinchtoe” caskets, he also allowed cattle to graze and squatters to live on the property, according to historian Phil Goodstein. With no available water, the burial grounds soon took on a tatterdemalion appearance.

× Expand A 1903 view of snow-covered Mount Calvary Cemetery on the Capitol Hill neighborhood (now the Denver Botanic Gardens in the Cheesman Park neighborhood). The photo shows both headstones and unmarked graves. Corona School (Dora Moore), houses, and the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains are in the distance. Photo courtesy Denver Public Library.

In 1870, the federal government annulled Walley’s Mount Prospect claim, citing a land treaty made in the 1860s with Native Americans. Two years later, the feds sold 160 acres back to the City of Denver, whereupon it was divided: Mount Prospect became City Cemetery, containing 80 acres. “Mount Calvary, the Catholic Cemetery, purchased 40 acres; and Hebrew Cemetery, the Jewish cemetery, received 10 acres,” wrote historian Ann Student. Even though the parched boneyard was finally irrigated in 1888, residents in the neighborhood tired of the long-neglected land and insisted on some action. Henry M. Teller, Colorado’s U.S. senator, rose to the occasion in 1890, persuading Congress to allow the cemetery to become a park, which he then promised would be named in the governing body’s honor; thus making this the first Congress Park on Capitol Hill.

Next came the problem of moving an estimated 6,000-7,000 graves out of the park. Undertaker Edward P. McGovern was unscrupulous in dividing up some of the skeletons into much-smaller coffins—a skull in one; arms in another; and maybe legs in yet another. In this gruesome manner, he was sometimes more than tripling his revenue of $1.90 a body. Eventually, his horrid hijinks were discovered and he was fired.

In 1893, with some 5,000 graves yet to be moved, the city announced that families and friends needed to relocate their dearly departed ones by the end of October or those graves that remained would become eternal residents of the park. However, the removal process proved to be quite daunting as some graves were unmarked, and in others, bodies were missing all together. Because estimates vary on the actual number, it may be that 2,000-3,000 skeletons still remain interred.

With possibly a great many unsettled spirits about the Cheesman Park neighborhood, ghost stories have long proliferated. One such involves the mansion which stood at 1739 E. 13th Ave. Russell Hunter, a composer, staying at the house in 1968, told of discovering the journal of a sickly eight-year-old boy in a secret attic room. For the next year, all sorts of paranormal activity reverberated throughout the house. No longer feeling safe, Hunter left the property, but not the story—ultimately co-writing the script for the 1980 movie The Changeling, based on his Cheesman Park experience.

Design plans for Congress Park were created by landscape architect Reinhard Schuetze in 1898. Bounded by Eighth and 13th Avenues, between Humboldt and Race Streets, his “passive-use” format for the park featured an open meadow with mountain views, a pavilion, picnic areas and tree-lined strolling paths.

Among his drawings was a Japanese gazebo added to the north end of the grounds around 1906. This rustic shelter was constructed of sturdy elm logs. Even so, when close to 100 years of continuous exposure to the elements had left it in precarious shape, the structure was painstakingly restored in 2006.

Soon after the 1907 death of water pioneer and real estate developer Walter S. Cheesman, Schuetze’s proposed pavilion was realized. Cheesman’s wife and daughter donated $100,000 to build a “marble temple that crowns” the park, as well as to have Congress Park renamed Cheesman Park. The Cheesman Pavilion, designed by Willis Marean and Albert Norton and built of Colorado Yule marble, was dedicated in 1910. The pavilion stands on one of the highest points on Capitol Hill, surrounded by formal gardens and a reflecting pool. In the 1970s, much-needed restoration work on this iconic structure was undertaken by the Park People, with the city overseeing additional work in the 1980s and 1990s.

When the Cheesman Park Esplanade, located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues and Williams and High Streets, was finished in 1912, the grassy streetscape almost seamlessly connected the park to the city’s expanding system.

For decades, Helen Bonfils, owner of the Denver Post, sponsored a popular summer opera and Broadway musical series at the park. Some of these free events, which started in 1934 and lasted until her death in 1972, attracted upwards of 20,000 people.

Also of note, but rather hidden within the park, stands the Memorial Arboretum marker. It is located due east of the Pavilion and features a perpetual plaque with the names of dozens of donors, a map showing the placement of the trees and these words, “Established as a living memorial to those individuals and all those who love the majestic beauty of trees.”

In the late 1940s, to add more active forms of recreation just to the east of Cheesman, Denver finally redesigned the area that had been the last 20 acres of the original cemetery. For this new designation, the city resurrected the name Congress Park, thus making it Denver’s second park to be so-named.

So come Halloween, grab some popcorn, rent The Changeling and settle in to watch this psychological horror film. Note: the director changed the location from our Capitol Hill neighborhood to Seattle’s Capitol Hill.