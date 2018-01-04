DIY artmaking business seed of new life for local youth

Art has helped Kaitlyn Sterlace overcome personal difficulties. It has become a guiding force, a source of comfort and healing, changing how she views the world. Having reaped benefits from her own aesthetic creations, Sterlace, 24, is passionate about becoming an art therapist and its use of cognitive behavioral therapy.

“It’s the idea that your thoughts influence your feelings, and your feelings influence your behavior and your behavior influences your actions,” Sterlace says. “So, if you surround yourself with beautiful things, then you’ll make yourself have happy thoughts and, in turn, a happier life.

× Expand Kaitlyn Sterlace Kaitlyn Sterlace

“If you use the hands-on process of art to work through things, then you have that physical thing (you created) that contains your emotions in a sense, and you can see it and remind yourself that you’ve healed through that.”

In August, Sterlace began going part-time to the Community College of Denver, taking the art and psychology courses required for a Master’s degree in art therapy. Her career path initially began forming in a counseling session when Sterlace was about 16. She told her counselor, “I want to help people everyday, and I want to do art everyday.”

At that point, Sterlace was residing in her hometown of Corning, New York. Her counseling sessions with a social worker arose out of a childhood trauma that occurred when she was very young but didn’t come to light until years later. After Sterlace professed to wanting to help people on a daily basis and create art, the social worker advised her to look into art therapy, which Sterlace had never heard of at that point.

Since she was diagnosed with PTSD, Sterlace has been more focused on using art therapy to benefit those suffering from the anxiety and depression associated with that disorder.

Typically, art therapy is done in a group setting. Sterlace first began making jewelry while in the seventh grade. She had scant knowledge of art therapy in April 2010 when she created her first painting outside of a classroom setting. It was an abstract acrylic using a process called vinyl cutting and featured large letters created online that looked like they had been cut from a newspaper which she used to spell out a Picasso quote: “Art is a lie that helps us realize the truth.”

Sterlace’s involvement with art deepened after an automobile accident she had in 2011 in upstate New York a few days after Christmas. She suffered a head injury as well as amnesia for 10 days after the car in which she was a passenger hit a patch of black ice and flipped upside down.

Sterlace was uncertain whether she would be able to continue her freshman year at Elmira College when the new term began in January. She was able to enroll as planned and took a professional painting class.

“That was where art therapy became more prominent in my life,” Sterlace said. “It illustrated to me that it’s important and helpful in healing. I had already been aware of that from the jewelry making when I was younger, but it kind of came to the forefront as important. It became an intense reliever of stress for me when I was getting frustrated with homework and coping with this healing brain injury. It was very relaxing to go and paint and do that homework [for that course]. I actually have some of those paintings up in my apartment.”

Sterlace lives in a Capitol Hill studio with her boyfriend, Tyler Dickinson. They moved here from New York in November 2015. She had transferred after her freshman year at Elmira to the State University of New York at Fredonia and graduated with a degree in social work.

Upon moving here, Sterlace began a job as a disaster preparedness specialist with the American Red Cross as an AmeriCorps VISTA member. About one third of her time was spent managing a youth art program known as the Pillowcase Project. Sterlace left the Red Cross in July 2016, citing “extreme stress” after her on-call hours were doubled to 120 a month.

In November 2016, Sterlace established Exist Vibrantly (etsy.com/shop/ExistVibrantly) to sell crystal jewelry, hanging tapestries, dream catchers and other items she makes to help save money to earn a Master’s degree. She also consigns jewelry and paintings to Spectra Art Space on South Broadway.

Sterlace works 24 hours a week at Melita’s Greek Cafe to help pay tuition at Community College of Denver where in a year and a half, she will complete the art and psychology courses she needs for graduate school.

Sterlace hopes to get a Master’s degree in art therapy at the Melbourne Institute of Experiential Creative Art Therapy (MIECAT Institute) in Melbourne, Australia, which is her first choice. The next is Eastern Virginia Medical School, which has a highly regarded art therapy and counseling program.

Sterlace estimates it will take three years going part-time to complete her Master’s program so she can become a board-certified art therapist and realize a long-held occupational dream.

“I want to share with others,” Sterlace said, “that art can connect people and heal them.”