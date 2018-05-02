Fresh Local Taps, May 2018: Jagged Mountain, Little Machine, Seedstock

Each month LIFE rounds up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery (1139 20th St.)

Four Pass Pils is our classic German Pilsner and is a bid to the hot summer months ahead of us. It’s designed and brewed to quench any thirst with its light pilsner malt and classic German Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops, which mingle to create a crisp, complex and incredibly drinkable brew. And talk about authenticity. Do you know of any other brewer that puts on German polka music while brewing a pilsner? Ours does!

Little Machine (2924 W. 20th Ave.)

Our pick this month is our "Spirit of the Game" Saison (5.8 percent ABV). This Saison features fruity and spicy flavors from the yeast which is complemented by the addition of rye to the mash and tangerine zest in the boil. Notes of citrus and tropical fruit from a Citra dry hop lead to an earthy, dry finish. Perfect for springtime in Denver.

Seedstock Brewery (3610 W. Colfax Ave.)

Seedstock and Diebolt Brewing have teamed up to create Smoked Rum Raisin Kolsch (4.6 percent ABV) which was created with 10 pounds of golden raisins smoked on peach wood then soaked in rum, pulverized and added to a base Kolsch beer. The result is a gentle and sweet smokiness combined with subtle rum spice and a faint raisin sweetness.