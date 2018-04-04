Fresh Local Taps, April 2018: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Little Machine, Seedstock Brewery, Zuni Street Brewing Company

Each month, LIFE rounds up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery (1139 20th St.)

Ninja Donkey Juicy Imperial (ABV: 8.2 percent) is crazy hazy! With solid notes of grapefruit, this easy drinking IPA has the juicy character that will kick you in the mouth with citrus flavors. Brewed with Azacca, Centennial, Falconers Flight and Simcoe hops, Ninja Donkey is the full bodied IPA everyone craves.

Little Machine (2924 W. 20th Ave.)

“Degrees of Freedom” Dunkelweiss (ABV: 5.1 percent) is a German-style wheat ale that blends soft wheat mouthfeel and yeast-driven flavors of Weissbier with the chocolaty toasted malt of Munich Dunkel. Soft, spicy and dry, with the flavors of banana, clove and wheat.

Seedstock Brewery (3610 W. Colfax Ave.)

Working Class Rye (ABV: 4.3 percent) is a very old beer style that was popular before Reinheitsgebot dictated that beer was only to be brewed with barley. Rye is a good cold-weather crop and rye beer was especially popular with the working class of Northern Germany and Europe. Our rye beer is made with more than 50 percent rye in the grain bill. It has a spicy rye aroma with notes of cloves and a moderately creamy mouthfeel with a taste reminiscent of pumpernickel bread. The finish is dry and spicy; it pairs well with an honest day’s work.

Zuni Street Brewing Company (2355 W. 29th Ave.)

Portly Porter (ABV: 5.4 percent) is an English-style dark ale that smoothly delivers flavors of chocolate brownies and coffee. Restrained bitterness and a velvety mouthfeel make this dry porter an ideal choice for the inner pub dweller.