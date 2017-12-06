Fresh Local Taps, December 2017: Mockery Brewing, Little Machine Beer, Zuni Street Brewing

Each month LIFE rounds up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Mockery Brewing (3501 Delgany St.)

“Juice the Mutha, Mixed Berry Sour Ale” was the winner of our “Making a Mockery” Homebrew Contest. This sour red ale is aged on hundreds of pounds of sweet cherries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries. So juicy and delicious, this beer is a real crowd pleaser all year round!

Little Machine Beer (2924 W. 20th Ave.)

Our featured beer for November is "That's My Yam!" Sweet Potato Stout. That's My Yam! is our fall seasonal and is 5.6 percent ABV. Roasted sweet potatoes join deep, dark malt and a gentle, fall spice blend to create a flavorful autumn Stout.

Zuni Street Brewing Company (2355 W. 29th Ave.)

“St. Stephen’s” (ABV: 4.8 percent, IBU: 18 percent) is a Vienna Lager brewed with a heap of specialty malts to create a caramel color and a pleasant, bready and biscuity aroma. The lager yeast gives this beer a clean character and crisp finish.

Cerebral Brewing (1477 Monroe St.)

Back just in time for a winter day, “Dark Energie” is our beloved 5 percent Oatmeal Milk Stout conditioned on two lbs/bbl of a blend of Middle State Roasters Panamanian and Honduran coffee beans. Bright with notes of cherry cola and cardamom with a balanced acidity.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery (1139 20th St.)

“This Beer Really Ties the Room Together” (ABV: 6.2 percent, IBU: 18 percent) is an amazing Blonde Milk Stout brewed with a White Russian in mind, aged on whole coffee beans from OZO Coffee Roasters and Cacao Nibs from the Dominican Republic. This golden stout has all the appearances of a light beer, but drinks with the complexity of a dark stout. Play a trick on your brain and try one today!

Seedstock Brewery (3610 W. Colfax Ave.)

The Seedstock cream ale was born to a blue-collar family and raised on hard work. It’s a mid-19th century beer that is pale straw in color with a faint malt aroma. It has a slight corn-sweetness and finishes dry and crisp—very thirst-quenching at 4.2 percent ABV. It pairs well with an honest day’s work.