LIFE's Fresh Local Taps, February 2018: Mockery Brewing, Seedstock Brewing, Cerebral Brewing, Zuni Street Brewing

Each month LIFE rounds up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Mockery Brewing (3501 Delgany St.)

"Shout at the Pineapple" (7.5 percent ABV) is our variation on the IPA. IPAs have been done, but has anyone done an IPA with pineapple, peach and pink peppercorn? Bet your sweet hops it hasn’t! Tropical, with a kiss of fruity peppercorns, this IPA is highlighted by Citra and dry hopped with Ella hops.

Seedstock Brewery (3610 W. Colfax Ave.)

“German Amber” (17 IBUs and 5.5 percent ABV) is our version of a German Kellerbier, known as a beer for locals. It is light copper in color with a rich, malty-sweet aroma and its initial flavor has a hint of sweetness, but it finishes dry with very slight bitterness. The perle hops do an excellent job of balancing the delicious malt flavor and it pairs well with neighborhood friends.

× Expand Cerebral Brewing Cerebral Brewing's Schedule Conflict. Photo by Justin Graziano.

Cerebral Brewing (1477 Monroe St.)

“Schedule Conflict” is a double dry-hopped IPA that was brewed in celebration of Kaylin’s first child. Brewed with Pearl, Oats, Dextrine and Destrose and generously hopped with El Dorado, Galaxy, Vic Secret and Ella hops. Lush notes of mango and orange.

Zuni Street Brewing (2355 W. 29th Ave.)

“Barrel Aged FrauWeiss,” (5.5 percent ABV) a lightly soured, summery delight on cold winter days, this berliner weisse bier is barrel aged and fused with Palisade peaches for five months, deep in the cellar at Zuni Street. Available for a limited time in half pints … until it runs out!