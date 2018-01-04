Fresh Local Taps, January 2018: Cerebral Brewing, Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Little Machine Beer

Each month LIFE rounds up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Cerebral Brewing (1477 Monroe St.)

After almost a year, we're bringing back Remote Island, a tropical juice bomb. This double IPA comes in at eight percent ABV and is brewed with oats and is aggressively hopped in the WP and DH with Galaxy, Motueka and Hallertau Blanc. Notes of guava, ripe melon, white grape and a hint of pine finish it off.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery (1139 20th St.)

Waffle Stomp is our 200th batch of beer to be brewed at Jagged Mountain! This Golden Barleywine was brewed with 100 pounds of Waffle Brothers waffles and finished off with maple syrup. Sweet on the nose with a boozy, bready finish; this is the perfect breakfast beer.

Little Machine Beer (2924 W. 20th Ave.)

Barrel-aged “West Side is the Blessed Side” Belgian-Style Tripel was originally brewed as a collaboration with Joyride Brewing Company before being blessed by Father Wes of St. Dominic's Parish. After the blessing it then spent eight months aging in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels.

Zuni Street Brewing (2355 W. 29th Ave.)

St. Stephen’s Lager (ABV: 4.8 percent, IBU: 18) is a Vienna lager brewed with a heap of specialty malts to create a caramel color and a pleasant, bready biscuity aroma. The lager yeast gives this beer a clean character and crisp finish.