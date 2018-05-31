Fresh Local Taps, June 2018: Cerebral Brewing, Jagged Mountain Brewing, Little Machine Brewing

Cerebral Brewing (1477 Monroe St.)

Bird of Paradise is soured with Lactobacillus and fermented with a clean American strain, then conditioned on lactose. This time, we decided on blackberry & black currant and peach & blueberry. Both variants are available on tap and to go. Perfect for the patio.

Jagged Mountain Brewery (1139 20th St.)

Baseball season is back and we’ve brought out a new beer to celebrate! Back to Back Blonde (4.5 percent ABV) is a balanced, crisp and refreshing beer brewed with Marris Otter and Vienna malts, a little Golden Naked Oats, and a touch of Cascade Hops. Finished up with our house lager yeast fermented at ale temps giving it subtle notes of fruit and spices. A truly crushable beer!

Little Machine Brewing (2924 W. 20th Ave.)

Our pick for June is “Razz Against the Machine®”. Razz just won a Silver award for Fruit Beer at World Beer Cup, which it also won the last time the competition was held in 2016. In addition, Razz took home Gold in 2017 at GABF. Razz is slightly tart and fruit forward, making it the perfect beer to enjoy on the patio.

Seedstock Brewing (3610 W. Colfax Ave.)

It is a spring/summer release that is very popular in our taproom, and we sell it in kegs at select places in town. Reddish-brown in color with a rich, malt aroma. Soft, sweet malts in the forefront, with just enough hop to create a dry crisp finish. This clean lager pairs well with disc golf.

Zuni Street Brewing (2355 W. 29th Ave.)

Way West Wit (5.9 percent ABV) is a Belgian-style wit bier and is brewed with wheat and oats for a hazy appearance and smooth malt backbone. Orange peel and coriander is added in the boil, offering a nice, fruity zest that mixes well with the delicious flavors from the Belgian yeast.

Each month LIFE rounds up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email elamb@ColoradoCommunityMedia.com