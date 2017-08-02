LIFE Dining Guide, 2017: Comfy Mediterranean and tavern eats remain hot in changing dining scene

Denver culinary trends shift about as often as most people change their … undergarments. What’s today’s faro will be tomorrow’s cronut by the time I finish writing this. No matter; whatever is hot now will most likely be yesterday’s news by the time you get there. As much as things change though, the more they stay the same, at least for certain local eateries. Certain businesses have found consistent success in the Mile High City without flash, gimmicks or the flavor of the week. So, what’s their secret?

Byblos Cafe, the Greek and Lebanese spot at 400 Corona St., which has been open for five years, was recently purchased by new owners Joe and Justin Khraim, who are cousins. The Khraims created a completely new menu and did a bit of a remodel, which gave the cafe a new feel. “I think the secret [to our success] is that me and my cousin love to cook and we make everything fresh every day and we love people and the restaurant business is fun. We combine great food with great service and I think this is what usually gets everybody to come back,” Joe Khraim said when asked about his successful eatery. Their chicken is from Red Bird Farms and has become a hit, and the shawarma is marinated and cooked on a vertical grill for the desired crisp texture.

× Expand 1708diningguide

Originally from Israel, The Khraims bought Byblos in March and renovated it after previously running Albasha Greek & Lebanese in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the past five years. They grew up cooking together and moved to this country about 10 years ago. “So far, we are having a lot of good reviews after we changed the food at Byblos and I think we will be the best Greek and Lebanese food in Denver soon.”

Paul, Brooke and their son, Shea Talbot renovated an 1899 Victorian-style mansion to create Capitol Hill Tavern, which was one of the city’s first flower shops but is now notable for an expansive menu, which includes burgers, pizza, strombolis, calzones, wings, rib tips, ahi tuna salads, lobster rolls, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese and more. “I think having a lot of fresh, good quality food helps with our success,” said Paul Talbot, who is co-partner with his wife and son. Nearly hidden on Logan Street, between 12th and 13th Avenues, the past resonates.

Happy hours (twice a day!) and business lunches are popular, and neighbors call this place their local watering hole. Brunch is served on weekends and they sometimes offer comedy as well (every other Sunday is open-mic in the back room). “There’s a lot of history. I refurbished a mansion and people think they’re going to come in for a quick beer and they end up staying because of the history,” said Talbot. Allegedly, the house across the street, the Baker House, at 1208 Logan St., might be haunted. Poet Madge Smiley Reynolds lived at 1209, but people have reported seeing her ghost dressed in a white gown, gliding down the staircase of the nearby Baker House.

