LIFE's Fresh Local Taps, November 2017: Mockery, Stem Ciders, River North, Jagged Mountain and Cerebral Brewing

Starting with this issue LIFE will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Mockery Brewing | 3501 Delgany St.

“Rock the Funk of Forever” Brett IPA: “We took our Rock the F*ck on Forever IPA and fermented it with 100% Brettanomyces. El Dorado, Citra, and Mosaic hops are still the highlights of this fruity, tropical IPA but the Brett brings bright notes of Lemongrass and funk to the party.”

Stem Ciders | 2811 Walnut St.

“This month's pick would definitely be the Raspberry Chile Cider. Made in celebration of our annual cider & bluegrass charity event, CiderGrass, the Raspberry Chile is a medley of Ancho and Hatch chile that is a perfect complement to the fruity notes of the Raspberry cider. It's bright and berry, smokey, and wonderfully dry with a 6.8 percent ABV.”

River North Brewery | 6021 Washington St.

“Our staff favorite is certainly Mountain Haze, our New-England style IPA. Brewed with oats, wheat, barley and copious late additions of Citra hops, it's an adult orange juice ... and only available in our taproom!”

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery | 1139 20th St.

“Grouse Mountain Gose is a tart, juicy, salty and refreshing sour beer. Brewed with over 200 pounds of blood orange puree, it gives a refreshing twist with mouthwatering citrus flavors. With the addition of Pink Himalayan sea salt, the sour characteristics are rounded out, creating a very drinkable and thirst quenching beer. ABV/IBU: 4.3 percent.”

Cerebral Brewing | 1477 Monroe St.

“Our staff pick of the month, Open Invitation, is our collaboration beer with Almanac Brewing in San Francisco, which we released during Great American Beer Fest. Coming in at ABV: 7.7 percent, Open Invitation is brewed with spelt and oats, hopped with Citra, El Dorado, Motueka and Galaxy in the whirlpool and then dry-hopped with all of the above, plus Citra Lupulin Pellets and then fermented with a blend of Conan and Sacch Trois.”