LIFE's Youth Voices, December 2017: Growing up Mexicana in Denver

By Alvaizela Castorena

As a Mexicana in Denver, I am constantly reminded that I do not have the same privilege as my white counterparts. Often, I am restricted from showing my Mexican pride because of the danger that comes along with it as a resident of this city, such as the potential for deportation, job loss or

unfair policing. I cannot speak out because I do not want to draw attention to people in my family or community that may not have the proper documentation to stay here. My own fear is often nothing compared to that of my parents who have accepted that they are not viewed the same as everyone else. I refuse to accept what they have already come to believe about themselves and their heritage because I know their true worth. They have the same strength and power as the white residents of Denver. We feel like there are eyes in this city that stare, waiting for us to make a mistake so they can take us down. Those eyes fear we are capable of accomplishing what they have yet to accomplish and hope to put us down before we are able to rise up. I feel and see my parent’s sadness as they take in all that negativity because they are viewed less than the white residents in Denver, but they do not realize that we are nothing less than they are or than the person next to them in this city we call home.

We are not “beaners” or “wetbacks” as we are so often labeled—we are so much more. We are not just laborers and farmers, we are not just the unseen lower class. We are part of a powerful community that calls this city home. Living in Denver, I have often lived in tension because I have never felt like the residents here want me present. As a Mexicana attending a public school in Denver, I can see how divided we have become in this city. We live in neighborhoods separated by race and income and often do not interact with one another, pretending one another doesn’t exist.

When we ignore one another we also ignore what the people around us have to say and we never have the chance to learn from their perspectives. I have always been able to recognize that as a Mexicana in Denver, I have many more opportunities than my parents do and though I am thankful to have what they never did I hope that they can, at some point, feel as free as I do.

For December, Alvaizela Castorena’s story about her experience as a “proud Mexicana” growing up in Denver stood out. Castorena is a 15-year-old sophomore at Manual High School. She is a member of the school’s award-winning writing center and is proud to call Northeast Denver home.