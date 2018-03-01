Lives on the Hill: The always classic Tony Giordano

Tony Giordano, affectionately known by many as Tony G., has been a fixture in commercial real estate around our fair city since 1976. Meet him one time and you are no longer a stranger and you most certainly will not forget him.

He has been especially active selling properties on Colfax for the past 20 years, having started in the real estate business in his hometown of Chicago in 1969.

Giordano started off in the residential realm but quickly came to the realization he wasn’t cut out to sell homes to picky housewives complaining about pink bathroom tiles and out-of-date appliances.

He calls himself a ghetto kid who now wears $1,000 (or $2,000) suits. Born in the South Side of Chicago and raised in a lower-middle class neighborhood on the west side. His dad was a straight-laced laborer. Mom, who was way tougher than the old man, raised him and his two brothers and was a phone operator for Illinois Bell at their house.

At 74 years old, he shows no sign of slowing down and has no intention of retiring. Tony states he plans to work until the day before he dies. His sister-in-law gives him grief about taking a day off before he passes. Odds are that he won’t. “If I fell off my pile of money I wouldn’t break any bones,” he’s been know to quip, so he keeps on rolling, rarely missing a beat.

Known in his business circle as the “Terminator” (because of that go-go-go ethic), he chases every lead and is impeccable at follow-up and follow-through. Neither giving up or giving in are in his DNA. One of his biggest pet peeves is people who will not return phone calls.

When asked what his favorite part of the commercial real estate business he proudly proclaims, “Mixing-it-up with the knuckleheads!” When asked for an interpretation, he elaborated about the art of negotiating a deal, the give and take and the intensity of making the deal work.

Tony and his partner, Louis Lee of Dunton Commercial, have focused their talents on East Colfax for a number of years and are up for the challenge of transforming the formerly gritty urban neighborhood into a more welcoming, commerce friendly and trendy corridor.

But who is Tony G. behind the scenes? He is as passionate about his personal life as he is about his career. He is a voracious reader (typically non-fiction), a jazz aficionado, and he enjoys investing his hard-earned funds on the ponies, hustling youngsters at the pool hall and, above all, spending quality time with beautiful younger women. He admits that he specializes in women who tend to be a little crazy.

Giving back to the community is important to him as well. He has been a mentor to troubled youth on a number of occasions. A couple of years ago he was mentor to a high school student who was withdrawn, rebellious, and a chronically low achiever in school during their first year together. Getting him to motivate was as difficult as splitting an atom with a Swiss army knife. In their second year together (the student’s senior year) the student began to blossom. He took ownership of his future and became a positive role model for some of the younger students at his school. Tony was there to celebrate his student’s graduation from high school. The leadership at the school is certain that this dramatic turn around would not of happened without Tony’s consistent and dogged support.

Always dapper in dress and ready to flirt, Tony G. enters everyday with a gleam in his eye and an optimistic heart.