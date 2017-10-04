Local healer helping youth in need with low-cost or free care

Until she turned seven this year, birthdays came with a cost for Audra. She would eat cake and drink juice and savor that center-of-attention joy. Within a matter of hours, invariably, she would throw up.

Gabby Ettinger, Audra's mother, was explaining this predictable sequence while her daughter sat across the room. Audra was lying on a table and being treated by acupuncturist Judi Terrill. Terrill has a private practice in Lakewood where she sees children “any time I can get them in.” Recognizing a particular need, Terrill established a clinic just for children. Every other Friday, she treats six to eight children like Audra at 855 Inca St.

× Expand Audra, on the table, and Judi Terrill during a session. Photo by Austin Cope.

“Audra’s struggled with acid reflux since she was born,” Ettinger said. “We got to a point where we needed to try something else. We’d gone through the medical route. We’d only gotten so far. She was on a high dose of antacids, a higher dose than most adults take. And she was missing school.”

Ettinger said her husband receives acupuncture treatments at the Colorado School of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and while there, he asked for a recommendation for someone to treat a child. Terrill was highly recommended and began treating Audra in October 2016. She has been able to significantly reduce the amount of her medication and Audra currently sees her pediatrician only for wellness visits. Frequent visits were the norm before Terrill began treating her.

“I wish we had started earlier, honestly,” Ettinger said.

Terrill treats children from the ages of two months to 18. She does not use needles on younger patients like Audra but does acupressure on the appropriate meridians pertinent to the patient’s symptoms and Chinese medical massage known as Tui Na.

In 1997, Terrill established Jade Woman Enterprises, her private practice. She works in the nature-based Five Element theory of Chinese Medicine that uses water, wood, fire, earth and metal “to identify individual characteristics, needs and the best environment for healthy development and well-being.”

From 2001 until earlier this year, Terrill taught a 500-hour Five Element program and certified “well over 100 students.”

“In the Five Element realm, we don’t just treat physical,” she said. “We treat physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.”

Terrill discovered the bulk of her adult clients are dealing with physical symptoms that have a mental and emotional component that are almost always trauma-based.

“Then I was finding out it’s much more from childhood trauma than adult trauma,” Terrill said. “So I said, ‘Why don’t we see what’s going on with the kids, so we can resolve their trauma as children instead of as adults.’”

× Expand Judi, Audra and Gabby Ettinger, Audra's mother. Photo by Austin Cope.

Terrill began treating children in 2008 and did several pilot clinics. In 2011, she founded a non-profit organization, Jade Woman de LaLonde. She kept Jade Woman separate from her private practice and chose the French word for forest “because I do medicine in nature, and ‘of the forest’ says it’s in nature.”

Since many of the children that were traumatized and needed help came from families who could not afford to pay or not pay the full amount, Terrill formed the non-profit so the children could receive treatment.

“The primary focus is on treating pediatric patients,” she said, “who have experienced trauma, have behavioral issues or have physical symptoms Western medicine and other modalities are unable to successfully diagnose and treat.”

In January 2013, Terrill began her first clinic for children in collaboration with a pediatrician opening a new office in the Highlands neighborhood. Movement to other locations followed until April 2016 when Terrill set up her clinic in the Santa Fe Art District.

Helen Castro, an acupuncturist who took Five Elements training from Terrill, has her clinic in the building at 855 Inca St. Her connection to the landlord enabled Terrill to rent a room for $200 a month, utilities included, for a full-time location for her children’s clinic. Previous locations required transporting a treatment table or borrowing one.

“We can make it our space and space for the kids,” Terrill said, “where we didn’t have that in the other places.”

David Magill, an acupuncturist whom Terrill trained in Five Elements, is at the clinic on the Fridays when Terrill isn’t present. Treatments on children reached 1,000 in May since the clinic’s 2013 inception. Through August, Terrill said treatments numbered 261, making the goal of 400 for this year attainable.

A sixth annual “Night on the Town” benefit to support Jade Woman de LaLonde will be held Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Denver West Hotel. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at jadewomandelalonde.org or by calling 720-484-5357.

Terrill said the hope is the benefit will exceed the $21,000 gross amount raised last year, which was up about $5,000 from the previous year, and enhance her treatment of children.

The gratification Terrill has from seeing adults respond to treatment is immense but pales when compared to pediatric patients.

“Parents have a choice, kids don’t,” Terrill said. “Parents can decide if they’re going to get healthy or not. A lot of them don’t want to. But the kids, they’re at the mercy of the system.”