Local History, March 2018: Denver's Mountain Parks mark a historic conservation legacy

The commitment of the federal government to protect public lands, historically, has been tenuous, and recent actions have brought us back to a conversation of commerce versus conservation. For Denver, the mountains just beyond the city provide more than a dramatic backdrop or increased real-estate value, they are part of what defines the collective identity of its citizens. In 1912, with the hard work of a few imaginative and determined individuals the Denver Mountain Parks (DMP) were born. Red Rocks and Winter Park are the best known but only account for a mere fraction of the 14,141 acres comprising one of the most unique municipal park systems in the United States.

John Brisbane Walker, entrepreneur and successful developer, left Denver in 1893 for New York to run The Cosmopolitan, a magazine known for serializing such stories as H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds. In 1905, Walker returned to Denver flush with cash (from the sale of The Cosmopolitan to media tycoon William Randolph Hearst) and a big idea.

By 1906, having purchased over 4000 acres around Morrison, including what was then called Park of the Red Rocks, Walker and his son opened a scenic park, renaming it Garden of the Titans. But Walker pushed beyond his successful venture in Morrison by proposing Denver purchase more than 40,000 mountain acres west of Morrison to create the “most extensive and magnificent system of parks possessed by any city in the world,” according to a 1910 Denver Post story. Some questioned Walker’s motivations in suggesting the city purchase land he owned, but interest surged.

Civic leaders organized the Mountain Parks Committee to explore Walker’s idea and, in 1911, after surveying potential sites, presented a mountain park plan. The committee drafted the Mountain Parks Charter Amendment which gave Denver the authority to acquire and govern land outside the city limits for parks use. Voters approved the amendment in a 1912 municipal election and state lawmakers confirmed the action a year later.

Wasting no time, the city contracted the famed Olmsted landscape architecture firm, lauded for designing Central Park in New York City and the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, to survey, advise and assist in the design of the mountain parks. Frederick Olmsted Jr., whose father established the firm in 1857, completed a comprehensive plan for the parks in 1914 on three main tenets: that there be an established road system, the land and scenery must be protected, and public access should be provided so that people may enjoy the mountain scenery.

Genesee Mountain Park, established in 1912, was the first mountain park but not before nearly being lost to the sawmill. In 1911, learning that 1,200 acres of Genesee Mountain had been sold for logging, Warwick M. Downing and E.W. Merritt, a real estate investor, solicited donations to purchase the property to hold in a trust until the city was able to purchase it in 1913. By 1914, with increasing public interest in wildlife restoration, Denver had created a municipal wildlife preserve at Genesee which would house the first generation of the famed Genesee Bison herd.

Lookout Mountain Park became the second mountain park in 1913 shortly before construction began on The Lariat Trail, the park’s first road. Lookout Mountain Park is home to the parks' first picnic shelter. It would inspire a design standard and style illustrating a commitment to the natural surroundings. In 1917, this park would also become the contentious final resting place of legendary William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

On Aug. 27, 1913, the Denver Mountain Parks officially opened, marking the beginning of over 100 years of a park system that has since expanded to include: 22 developed parks, 24 conservation areas, two bison herds, the nation's highest city park, extensive hiking trails, scenic roads, a world-renowned amphitheater and a ski area.

The Denver Mountain Park system is managed by the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation, but, because it resides outside city limits, it is not represented by city council. This makes the mountain park system unique, and makes it vulnerable. As Denver expands, so does the importance of its outdoor spaces, according to W. Bart Berger, founder and chair of the Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. The foundation, which aims to increase awareness, also acts as unofficial representative for the parks.

Improvements in the parks continue but funding continues to be a challenge. According to the 2008 Denver Mountain Parks Master Plan, the mountain parks account for 70 percent of Denver’s parkland but receive only one percent of the department’s operating budget. But the plan also illustrates a cooperative effort that includes restoration of historic park structures, establishing interpretive signage, educational programs and “suggests concepts to extend the DMP vision into the future.

For more information, visit: mountainparksfoundation.org.