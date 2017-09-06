Local History, September 2017: Once home to Denver’s poorest, “the Bottoms” now on top

Today, the Platte River is often seen as an underutilized resource—ripe for redevelopment in the midst of the current economic boom. In the 1970s, it was considered an ecological disaster, full of hazardous run off. In 1965, it was the site of a flood that would rewrite the landscape. And for decades before, it was a river that ran according to its own whims. A mile wide, an inch deep, and subject to floods and sudden realignment. As a result, it was never fully integrated into Denver’s built environment. It always served to separate communities rather than unite them.

× Expand The Bottoms View of roughly 19th Avenue and Clay Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Houses are of corrugated metal, timber, sheet metal and tar paper. Roofs are shingle or tar paper. Shows the Walker Castle tower, the Colorado State Capitol dome, and probably the brick Tramway Building at 14th (Fourteenth) and Arapahoe Streets. Denver Public Library, Western History Photographic Collections, William Fick photographer.

The area around the Platte was known as “the Bottoms” or “the Gris Patch.” Well-to-do Denverites stayed well clear of the area, quite literally rising above the Bottoms with a series of viaducts that connected downtown to the Highlands to the northwest. Consequently, the Bottoms became home to Denver’s lowest classes—those who had the least to lose, but those who lost it often to frequent floods and fires.

Many immigrants who moved to Denver lived near the factories and smelters where they worked. Globeville, Elyria and Swansea were three towns that were home to flourishing immigrant populations. Some, however, could not even afford the rent of workers’ cottages or boarding houses. They took a risk and lived where the land was unimproved, and in fact, had once been the city dump. Over time, they worked to improve the land, wheeling in dirt to make solid foundations, laying out streets and forming communities of their own.

In the end, it was not the floods, fires, or frequent violence that pushed people off the Platte. The growth of the railroad and associated industries was something that no one could stop. In 1890, the Rocky Mountain News observed, 'These great waste places are gradually becoming smaller by the encroachment of the city, and the time is not far distant when the tents of the squatters will disappear and high brick structures will rise in their places.'

The Bottoms never made it onto the promotional “birds eye” aerial maps of Denver. Nor was the area covered in the Sanborn Fire Insurance maps—perhaps deemed too poor and too ephemeral to have anything worth insuring. But newspapers of the time often covered grisly murders, including gang violence between different ethnic groups and constant fires. These scintillating tales, told for the consumption of Denver’s more well-to-do, reduced the inhabitants of the Bottoms to little more than macabre figures, far removed from polite society. In 1882, a series of violent outbursts plagued the Bottoms, prompting the Rocky Mountain News to describe the scene at “Poverty Flats” as being a “war of races” between the Italian population and other groups living in the area:

"The general opinion up-town seems to be that the people of other nationalities in the Bottoms are primarily to blame in these disturbances and commence animosities against Italians whenever occasion offers. On the other hand, it is claimed that the Italians are all banded together and if any one of the number is involved in a row, the whole Italian population flock to his rescue and get up a disturbance."

Such descriptions and the continued coverage of these violent episodes reveals a deeper social anxiety at play. In the 1880s, Colorado, and Denver in particular, was seeing a huge influx of immigrants. Denver’s population soared between 1870 and 1890. In 1870, Denver was home to approximately 4,700 people. In 1880, that number rose to 35,000 people, and by 1890, it was over 106,000. In 1889, the Rocky Mountain News wrote that the “Italian, Russian, Austrian and Hungarian additions to our population have grown uncomfortably large.” These immigrants were often very poor, and were fleeing famine and violence in their own countries.

These new immigrants were viewed unfavorably by some Americans whose own families emigrated from places like England, Wales and Germany. In this instance, debate around immigration centered on religion—the majority of these new immigrants were Catholic and many Americans believed that as Catholics, their loyalty would remain to the Pope, rather than to their new nation.

The newspaper was all too correct—in 1893, the evictions began between 23rd and 28th Streets to make way for rail lines. These homes, considered “miserable hovels” by the Rocky Mountain News, were nonetheless home to people who had improved them as their limited means would allow. No matter the improvements, they were quickly demolished, often before people had time to remove their belongings.

In 1902, a Mrs. Dow of Idaho Springs came forward to claim the land around the Platte River near 19th Street. The Denver Times, detailing the plight of the inhabitants of the Bottoms, wrote that these were the homes of “Denver’s submerged.” The Times estimated that nearly 500 families would be evicted as part of her claim.

By about 1910, the time of the squatter was over—little more than an outdated hallmark of the disappearing West—a time when a person could stake out a claim and live undisturbed. As Denver grew as a hub of commerce, railroads snapped up the land on either side of the river and families moved south to Auraria or north to Globeville. The Platte became useful to industry, and was soon contaminated with the runoff of factories and smelters upstream.

However, the Rocky Mountain News was more prophetic than anyone could have realized. Today, the area once known as “the Bottoms” is home to “LoHi”—one of the most popular neighborhoods in Denver. Likewise, the riverfront is now home to “high brick structures” that once again bring people to the banks of the Platte.

A Denver native, Becca Dierschow is the Preservation and Research Coordinator at Historic Denver. She has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a Masters in Building Archaeology from the University of York.