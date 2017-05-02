The 12th time's a charm for Colfax Marathon runner

It will be dark when Al Herzel leaves his Littleton home on May 21 and heads for City Park in Denver. He will join a hoard of runners gathering there in the early morning light as they ready for the 26.2-mile marathon challenge.

This will be Herzel's 26th or 27th marathon, but he’s not exactly sure of the number. However, Herzl is certain when it comes to the Colfax Marathon. He ran it for the first time in 2006. It was his first marathon. This will be the 12th annual Colfax Marathon and the 12th time Herzl has run it.

× Expand Al Herzel. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

Colfax Marathon officials believe that only Herzl, David Rothenberger of Lakewood and Jim O’Donnell of Littleton have run the marathon each year. Herzl hopes to meet them and is grateful he’s not the only runner with this Colfax streak.

“With at least a few people who I didn’t know about, there will be someone to carry the mantle of responsibility for running every one of them,” Herzl says. “At my age, an injury or illness is much more likely than if I was 30 years old. So, I’m a little more worried about it all the time. I seem to be doing okay, but you never know.”

An engineer who manages programs at Lockheed Martin, Herzl will be 62 next month. He was 50 when he ran his first marathon in 2006. Herzl’s son Matt, the second-oldest of his four children, was then 19. He was running cross-country and track at Heritage High School and doing very well. Matt has Asperger’s Syndrome and running was hugely beneficial to him.

“I could see how it gave him a lot of self-discipline, self-confidence,” Herzl says. “I saw the good things it was doing for his eating and sleeping and attitude and said, ‘Maybe I ought to really get back into it.’ I’ve always been somewhat of a runner and ran in high school and college, but nothing like a marathon.”

At the time, Herzl was occasionally running four miles. He had not run a race since 1985. He remembers ramping up to just under eight miles on a loop near his house, taking precautions before setting out.

“I actually stashed food and water along the way,” Herzl says, “because I was so worried that I was out of shape and I was not going to make it or something. It was my first run over four miles in like a lot of years.”

Herzl worked up to a half marathon and thought running 13 miles should suffice to get through a marathon. Herzl developed bad cramps in both legs during the final few miles. He had learned the hard way; at least one training run of 18-20 miles is vital. Nonetheless, Herzl completed the marathon in three hours and 46 minutes, with a distinctly positive feeling, despite his travails.

“There’s a lot of elation,” Herzl says. “Keeping yourself mentally steady like that for a few hours when you’re exerting, when you cross that finish line, it’s hard to describe. Other people have told me they feel the same way; it’s like an outpouring of emotion.”

Herzl didn’t run another marathon until his second Colfax one in 2007. He discovered some online training programs and was better prepared.

That year, the marathon course was a half mile too long. Times were adjusted, and with his 3:29 finish, Herzl qualified for the Boston Marathon in April 2008. He signed up for that storied race but didn’t run it because in January of that year, he twisted his knee doing yard work and underwent arthroscopic surgery the following month. Running Boston was out of the question.

“But it was enough time to get ready for Colfax again,” Herzl says. “So third year in a row, that’s all I did. Did pretty well, qualified again [for Boston].”

That third year, the Colfax course was radically changed and became more varied and interesting, no longer starting in Aurora and staying on Colfax Avenue for the entire 26.2 miles.

“It’s really a great course now, still tough. It’s not only a mile high, but it’s hillier than Boston, far hillier than New York or Berlin or Chicago or any of them,” Herzl says, referring to some renowned marathons he has run.

Herzl has run Boston five times, each year running Colfax five weeks later. This year, Herzl is planning to run the Colorado Marathon in Fort Collins on May 7. In 2014, Herzl set his personal record of 3:09 there. This will be the third time he has run these two marathons in two weeks.

“I typically don’t run a lot of miles all year,” Herzl says. “I run consistently, but I build up for races. And if I’m doing one, I might as well do two.”

He hopes to run Colfax in 3:30, maybe a few minutes faster, saying, “It’s a war of attrition at my age.”

With Colfax, it’s now also a badge of honor. Herzl would like to run the Bay to Breakers, a famous 12K race through San Francisco that began in 1912, an urban frolic with many runners in costumes.

“It seems like something fun,” Herzl says. “But I’ll never do it, because they do it the same weekend as Colfax. If something else caused me to break the streak, then maybe. But I wouldn’t do that to break the streak.”