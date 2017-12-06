Local History, December 2017: Colorado historian Caroline Bancroft: a true tour de force

“Call me Caroline. It rhymes with sin, gin or jasmine. Take your pick,” is how Colorado historian Caroline Bancroft greeted friends and foes alike—and she had a bevy of both. In history circles her name still spurs debate: some Colorado historians rankle at the cavalier way in which she presented her version of the facts, while others applaud her innate ability to capture the entertaining aspects of the state’s past. Whichever side of the fence you land on, one thing is for certain: this six-foot, big-boned woman was a force to be reckoned with in more ways than one.

As a third generation Coloradan, Caroline was deeply rooted in the state’s past. Her grandfather, Dr. Frederick J. Bancroft, was an early-day Denver surgeon, who co-founded the Colorado Historical Society in 1879, also serving as its president for the first 17 years. Along with his flourishing medical practice, he became a leader in banking and educational institutions. Mount Bancroft, the 13,000-foot peak in the Front Range, is named for him.

Her father, George J. Bancroft, born in Denver in 1873 and educated at local private schools, earned a degree in mining engineering as part of Stanford University’s first graduating class of 1895. His marriage later to eastern socialite Ethel Norton was reported in Denver newspapers as season's top social event.

Caroline, born in 1900, was just two years old when her parents moved into the family’s Capitol Hill home at 1081 Downing St. Her sister Peggy arrived in 1905. Their grandfather, the good Dr. Bancroft, died two years later and his son inherited a considerable estate.

With his new-found wealth, George traveled the West and journeyed south to Mexico, investing mostly in unprofitable mining ventures. His young family rarely saw him, but he sent money home to Denver when he could. His financial affairs continually ebbed and flowed, leaving the family in a constant state of uncertainty. Even so, the George Bancroft family was included in Denver’s very first Blue Book, proving that they had arrived on Denver’s elite social scene. “I’ve never not been in the Blue Book,” Caroline proudly proclaimed, according to historian Marilyn Griggs. Although most of Denver’s Smart Set sent their children to posh private schools, Caroline and Peggy had to settle for local schools.

As George continued to fritter away money, Ethel, living as frugally as she could, took in boarders, renting out the second floor of the family home. At 17, independent-minded Caroline, who had tired of her parents incessant bickering, took what little money she had saved and left Denver for New York City. She landed a job as a showgirl understudy with the Ziegfield Follies. Her mortified mother quickly dispatched relatives living in the East to return the wayward young woman to the Mile High City. With her finances stretched well beyond her means, Ethel then had to once again engage the help of her relatives to pay for her eldest daughter’s college education. Making her family very proud, Caroline graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1923.

She stayed on in the East, teaching grade school in Connecticut and enjoying her summer job chaperoning student-cruise tours. Once the ship docked overseas, she was free to explore, traveling alone through Europe and such exotic places as the Holy Land, Egypt and India—something not typically done by young women of that era.

In the late 1920s, she found her way back to Denver and onto the rolls of the Denver Post as the paper’s first book editor and then as a columnist capturing firsthand accounts of the state’s aging generation of early-day settlers. Caroline immediately hooked the readers and herself on Colorado history—so much so that she pursued a Master’s degree in Western History at the University of Denver, graduating in 1943. Ever resourceful, she turned her Master’s thesis on Central City into her first book, Gulch of Gold, published in 1959, a springboard to her rigorous writing career.

She became famous for her numerous booklets on Colorado history with over one million copies sold. Six are still in print. Her favorite subjects were the Tabor family, Margaret (Molly) Tobin Brown and Central City. As she told historian Griggs, Caroline’s approach was to “improve history when it seems logical. My characters talk, dress up and get involved in things because history has to have popular appeal. I put in the truth and the folklore, too.” Such reasoning constantly drew criticism from some historians who scorned her brash “self-appointed freedom to construe facts as she pleased and still call herself a historian,” wrote Griggs. But, as Dr. Liston Leyendecker, CSU history professor and one of her most staunch defenders said, “If she can get folks interested in Colorado history, then they can go to a university, and we can teach them from there.”

Even though appearing vigorous throughout her life, Caroline suffered through several bouts of tuberculosis as well as cancer. She remained committed to Colorado history to the end and she left quite a legacy when she died in her sleep in 1985. Her estate was divided between the Colorado Historical Society (now History Colorado) and the Western History Department of the Denver Public Library. Jointly, these institutions award an annual literary prize in Caroline’s name to the author of the best book on Colorado or Western American history. In addition, History Colorado uses its estate revenue to bestow the Caroline Bancroft Project Award on the honoree who has advanced significantly the cause of education, awareness or preservation of Colorado history. In turn, the library parcels its estate revenue into acquiring and processing various Western History collections.

Caroline Bancroft, who loomed large in life, still looms large in the world of Colorado history. And all of us owe her a debt of gratitude.