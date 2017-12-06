‘Tis the Season to Recycle!

The holidays are here and with the season comes an increase in family gatherings, parties, food, more food and waste. Lots of waste! The EPA estimates American households generate 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. With added waste generation, there’s also extra opportunity to capture this surplus holiday rubbish and send it to the right place. For the waste that can’t be prevented, Denver offers a multitude of regular and seasonal options for your recycling and composting needs.

For starters, Denver Treecycle is a seasonal program offered by Denver Recycles that turns discarded holiday trees into mulch. Free Treecycle mulch is then made available to Denver residents at the Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale each May. Participating in Treecycle is not only easy and free, it’s also a no brainer. To participate, residents are instructed to remove decorations, lights and the tree stand before placing holiday trees in their regular trash location by 7:00a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5th or by 7:00a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12th. Trees properly set out by 7:00a.m. on the 5th will be collected by 5:00p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8th, and trees set out by 7:00a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12th will be collected by 5:00p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15th. It’s that easy!

New for 2017 is Denver Recycles’ Recycle Your Holiday Lights program which will be held from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15 at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off. Incandescent, LED and icicle light strings, along with wires and attached bulbs, will be accepted for recycling. The Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off is located near the intersection of South Quebec Street and East Cherry Creek South Drive (enter going south on Cherry Creek Drive South and follow the signs). Hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The Drop-off is closed on Sundays, Mondays and City holidays, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Please remember: No bubble (liquid-filled) or neon lights will be accepted and holiday lights should NEVER be placed in your purple recycling cart.

Speaking of purple recycling carts, Denver Recycles’ purple recycling carts play a lead role in holiday recycling as most holiday food packaging, such as empty bottles, cans, cartons and tubs, are recyclable. In addition, plain greeting cards, plain wrapping paper and flattened cardboard boxes are recyclable. Please remember to keep glossy bags, glittery wrapping paper, tissue paper and photo cards out of recycling carts, as these items are NOT recyclable.

We know you are asking, “What do I do with my turkey wishbone, veggie scraps and grandma’s fruitcake casserole?” Well, Denver Recycles has a green compost cart for that! The fee-based Denver Composts program is now offered to all Denver Solid Waste Management customers and is perfect for keeping moldy leftovers, discarded bones, dairy, vegetable scraps, and paper napkins out of the landfill.

To get more reduce and reuse ideas, search the online Recycling Directory for items not listed in this article or to find detailed program guidelines for the Denver Treecycle or Recycle Your Holiday Lights program, visit the Denver Recycles’ website at DenverGov.org/DenverRecycles or give Denver Recycles a call at 311 (720-913-1311).