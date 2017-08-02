Assistance League one step closer to Capitol Hill departure

Colfax Avenue’s eclectic landscape holds a special place in the hearts of those who live within its influence. The area of Capitol Hill surrounding the avenue is no different. Change here is treated with serious trepidation, regardless of opinions held about the infamous stretch of road once called the “longest, wickedest street in America,” by Hugh Hefner back in the 70s.

A long resident of Colfax, the Assistance League of Denver’s thrift store, occupies the space at 1331 E. Colfax Ave. The ownership of the building has changed hands, and the Assistance League is currently renting the space from the new owners, Guy Carteng and Dan Woodward, until the end of the year. Woodward serves as the Senior Vice President of Denver Operations at CBRE Group, Inc. and has partnered with restaurant owners in the past.

Once the lease is up, the Assistance League of Denver thrift store and its administrative staff—who occupied another sold Assistance League building at 1400 Josephine St.—will move permanently to a new home in Virginia Village. The thrift store building will begin its new life, which is still up in the air.

“We still need tenants,” said Woodward. “We’ve received letters of intent, but have yet to make a decision about who will occupy the space.” Purchasing the building with a tenant already in place allows Carteng and Woodward the time to find the perfect future tenant.

“We've had lots of feedback on what people want and don't want on Colfax and know the types of services that are missing from our ‘Colfax ecosystem.’ In short, we want something that maintains the character of Colfax and is something that the community wants in order to maximize its success.”

Rumor has it the space will be converted into a brewery, which has received mixed reviews from the community. Capitol Hill United Neighbors (CHUN) keeps the community up-to-date on happenings in the area through social media outlets such as Facebook. On one such post regarding the possibility of the thrift store becoming a brewery, comments were a mixed bag.

“We've had lots of feedback on what people want and don't want on Colfax and know the types of services that are missing from our ‘Colfax ecosystem,’” said Frank Locantore, executive director of Colfax Ave Business Improvement District, or CBID. “In short, we want something that maintains the character of Colfax and is something that the community wants in order to maximize its success.”

Communicating with the new owners is a priority for Locantore. “We would like to talk with them since we've done a lot of work on our streetscape plan [by] collecting info from the community about what they like and don't,” he said.

Colfax still maintains a wicked reputation, and its loyal community would like to see it maintain an "eclectic" charm. Hopefully the new owners and their tenants take that into consideration in regards to the future of 1331 E. Colfax Ave.