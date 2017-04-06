CHUN concerned by proposed cell poles

Who wants a cell phone? Everyone, it seems. Who wants a cell antenna pole in their front yard? Therein lies the dilemma.

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN) is concerned about a Feb. 17 memo sent by Denver Public Works to city officials and neighborhood leaders, including CHUN, outlining Verizon’s application to place “10 30-foot 1-inch freestanding cellular antenna poles and … associated equipment” on public rights-of-way. The memo fulfilled the city’s obligation to seek comments from stakeholders and city administrators. The comment period closed March 9.

At issue for CHUN were the four towers located on or near Capitol Hill, and tower #7, proposed for 131 West 14th Ave.—which is in, or near, the southwest corner of Civic Center Park, a designated Denver and National Historic Landmark.

Public rights-of-way are, according to Heather Burke, Communications Specialist at Denver Public Works, “in the ‘amenity zone’ area, generally located between the curb and sidewalk.” She continues that “the review process is underway for the Civic Center Park location.”

But Brad Cameron of CHUN asks, “If Verizon can do them, what about Sprint, AT&T, etc.? And, how many more will Verizon want?” CHUN’s Board responded with a motion to the City opposing locating cellular poles or towers in or near city parks, especially landmark-designated parks, such as Civic Center Park. The motion also urged Verizon and the city to keep signs, banners and equipment off the poles and to encourage communications companies to share poles and towers to reduce visual clutter.

Burke responds that, although Verizon’s request is for poles that specifically serve its own needs, “Denver has been requesting applicants to consider ... co-location solutions to minimize amenity zone congestion, especially downtown.”

Addressing the concerns about visual clutter, Meagan Dorsch, of Verizon Wireless’ Public and External Relations office, described the poles in a recent email as, “small cells, which are different than a traditional cell site or tower. Small cells are ... low-powered radio access nodes [that] consist of a radio, antenna, power and a fiber connection.” She says the poles are designed to fit in with the surrounding architecture.

LIFE will follow this story as it develops.

Proposed cell sites on or near Capitol Hill:

1297 Broadway, across from the Library.

1081 Broadway, south of 11th Avenue.

1198 Pennsylvania St. at 12th avenue & Pennsylvania Street.

703 E. 12th Ave., corner of 12th avenue and Washington Street.